Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

Boys Basketball;Time

Bison at McIntosh;5:30 p.m.

Lemmon at Faith;6 p.m.

RC Christian at Lead-Deadwood;7:30 p.m.

Hot Springs at St. Thomas More;7:30 p.m.

Hill City at Douglas;8 p.m.

Platte-Geddes at Winner;TBA

Girls Basketball;Time

Dupree at Lower Brule;2 p.m.

Edgemont at Hot Springs;5 p.m.

Lakota Tech at Pierre T.F. Riggs;5 p.m.

Stanley County at Kadoka Area;5:30 p.m.

RC Christian at Lead-Deadwood;5:30 p.m.

Newell at New Underwood;5:30 p.m.

Jones County at White River;5:30 p.m.

Platte-Geddes at Winner;5:30 p.m.

Faith at Philip;6 p.m.

Custer at Hill City;7 p.m.

Spearfish at RC Stevens;7 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Douglas;7:30 p.m.

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 15 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.  

Boys basketball

Class AA

1. Washington (17)      12-0     85       1

2. Yankton       13-3    62       3

3. Roosevelt    10-5    42       5

4. Mitchell        13-3    41       4

5. Harrisburg   11-3    24       2

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 1. 

Class A

1. Vermillion (17)         16-0     85       1

2. SF Christian 13-3     66       2

3. Sioux Valley 16-1     44       4

4. Dakota Valley          14-2     43       3

5. Winner         16-2    10       5

Receiving votes: St. Thomas More 7. 

Class B

1. De Smet (17)           17-1    85       1

2. Viborg-Hurley          13-3    65       3

3. Howard        16-2    41       2

4. Canistota     15-2    40       4

5. Dell Rapids St. Mary           14-4     15       RV

Receiving votes: Platte-Geddes 7, White River 2. 

Girls basketball

Class AA

1. Washington (12)      10-2    79       2

2. Aberdeen Central (5)          15-1     66       1

3. Harrisburg   14-2    52       3

4. O’Gorman   13-5    25       RV

5. Brandon Valley        12-4    18       4

Receiving votes: Mitchell 14, Rapid City Stevens 1. 

Class A

T-1. St. Thomas More (8)        17-1     72       1

T-1. West Central (7)  16-2    72       3

3. Winner (2)   16-2    59       2

4. Hamlin         16-2    35       4

5. SF Christian 15-3    17       5

Class B

1. Corsica-Stickney (11)          17-2     79       1

2. Castlewood (5)        15-0    70       2

3. White River (1)        15-1    53       3

4. Ethan           15-3    23       4

5. Viborg-Hurley          14-3    21       5

Receiving votes: Hanson 9.  

