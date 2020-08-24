 Skip to main content
Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

High School Boys Golf;Time

Pierre Invitational;9 a.m.

High School Boys Soccer;Time

Sturgis at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.

Spearfish at St. Thomas More;7 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer;Time

Sturgis at Belle Fourche;4 p.m.

Spearfish at St. Thomas More;5 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

RC Christian at Bennett Co.;5:30 p.m.

Hill City at Custer 7 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Newell 7 p.m.

Douglas at St. Thomas More;7 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Sturgis;7 p.m.

Jones County at Sully Buttes;5:30 p.m.

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

