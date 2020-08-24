Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Boys Golf;Time
Pierre Invitational;9 a.m.
High School Boys Soccer;Time
Sturgis at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.
Spearfish at St. Thomas More;7 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer;Time
Sturgis at Belle Fourche;4 p.m.
Spearfish at St. Thomas More;5 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
RC Christian at Bennett Co.;5:30 p.m.
Hill City at Custer 7 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Newell 7 p.m.
Douglas at St. Thomas More;7 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Sturgis;7 p.m.
Jones County at Sully Buttes;5:30 p.m.
