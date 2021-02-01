Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
Rapid City Rush at Kansas City Mavericks;6:05 p.m.
College Men's Basketball;Time
Colorado St. Univ. Pueblo at SD Mines;7:30 p.m.
College Women's Basketball;Time
Colorado St. Univ. Pueblo at SD Mines;5:30 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball;Time
Lakota Tech at Stanley County;2:30 p.m.
Timber Lake at Dupree;3:30 p.m.
Winner at Miller;4:15 p.m.
Redfield at Potter County;4:15 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Bennett County;6 p.m.
New Underwood at Philip;6 p.m.
Spearfish at Lead-Deadwood;7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball;Time
Lakota Tech at Stanley County;2:30 p.m.
Sully Buttes at Jones County;3 p.m.
Redfield at Potter County;3 p.m.
Timber Lake at Dupree;3:30 p.m.
Spearfish at Lead-Deadwood;5:30 p.m.
Faith at McIntosh;5:30 p.m.
Winner at Miller;5:30 p.m.
Douglas at RC Stevens;7 p.m.
Hot Springs at Wall;7 p.m.
Belle Fourche at St. Thomas More;7:30 p.m.
High School Boys Wrestling;Time
Chamberlain at Winner;5 p.m.
Newell Round Robin;5 p.m.
Sturgis at Douglas;7 p.m.