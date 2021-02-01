 Skip to main content
Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

ECHL Hockey;Time

Rapid City Rush at Kansas City Mavericks;6:05 p.m.

College Men's Basketball;Time

Colorado St. Univ. Pueblo at SD Mines;7:30 p.m.

College Women's Basketball;Time

Colorado St. Univ. Pueblo at SD Mines;5:30 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball;Time

Lakota Tech at Stanley County;2:30 p.m.

Timber Lake at Dupree;3:30 p.m.

Winner at Miller;4:15 p.m.

Redfield at Potter County;4:15 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Bennett County;6 p.m.

New Underwood at Philip;6 p.m.

Spearfish at Lead-Deadwood;7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball;Time

Lakota Tech at Stanley County;2:30 p.m.

Sully Buttes at Jones County;3 p.m.

Redfield at Potter County;3 p.m.

Timber Lake at Dupree;3:30 p.m.

Spearfish at Lead-Deadwood;5:30 p.m.

Faith at McIntosh;5:30 p.m.

Winner at Miller;5:30 p.m.

Douglas at RC Stevens;7 p.m.

Hot Springs at Wall;7 p.m.

Belle Fourche at St. Thomas More;7:30 p.m.

High School Boys Wrestling;Time

Chamberlain at Winner;5 p.m.

Newell Round Robin;5 p.m.

Sturgis at Douglas;7 p.m.

