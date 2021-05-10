Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
Girls High School Golf;Time
Black Hills Conference;9 a.m.
Newell Dual;1 p.m.
Boys High School Tennis;Time
RC Central at RC Stevens;4 p.m.
RC Christian at Spearfish;4 p.m.
St. Thomas More at RC Stevens;6:30 p.m.
High School Track & Field;Time
Rapid City Qualifier;9 a.m.
Capitol City Qualifier;TBA
High School Club Baseball;Time
Lead-Deadwood at Bennett County;4 p.m.
