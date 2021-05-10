 Skip to main content
Tuesday's Local Schedule
Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

Girls High School Golf;Time

Black Hills Conference;9 a.m.

Newell Dual;1 p.m.

Boys High School Tennis;Time

RC Central at RC Stevens;4 p.m.

RC Christian at Spearfish;4 p.m.

St. Thomas More at RC Stevens;6:30 p.m.

High School Track & Field;Time

Rapid City Qualifier;9 a.m.

Capitol City Qualifier;TBA

High School Club Baseball;Time

Lead-Deadwood at Bennett County;4 p.m.

