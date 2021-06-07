Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
Expedition League Baseball;Time
Spearfish Sasquatch at Wheat City Whiskey Jacks;7:05 p.m.
Girls High School Golf;Time
Class AA State Tournament, Final Round (Sioux Falls);7 a.m.
Class B State Tournament, Final Round (Brookings);7:30 a.m.
Class A State Tournament, Final Round (Spearfish);8:30 a.m.
Boys High School Golf;Time
Class B State Tournament (Brookings);7:30 a.m.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!