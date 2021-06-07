 Skip to main content
Tuesday's Local Schedule
Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

Expedition League Baseball;Time

Spearfish Sasquatch at Wheat City Whiskey Jacks;7:05 p.m.

Girls High School Golf;Time

Class AA State Tournament, Final Round (Sioux Falls);7 a.m.

Class B State Tournament, Final Round (Brookings);7:30 a.m.

Class A State Tournament, Final Round (Spearfish);8:30 a.m.

Boys High School Golf;Time

Class B State Tournament (Brookings);7:30 a.m.

