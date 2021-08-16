Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
Boys High School Golf;Time
Warrior/BV Invite (Willow Run GC);8 a.m.
Madison Invitational;10 a.m.
Girls High School Soccer;Time
Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood at Belle Fourche;8 a.m.
Boys High School Soccer;Time
St. Thomas More More at Hot Springs;5 p.m.
Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.
Babe Ruth 14-Year-Old World Series;Time
Pacific Northwest at Midwest Plains (Rapid City);4 p.m.
