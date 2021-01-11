Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
Boys Basketball;Time
Dupree at Harding County;5:30 p.m.
Bowman County (ND) at Lemmon; 5:30 p.m.
Sturgis at Pierre T.F. Riggs;6 p.m.
Spearfish at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Douglas;8 p.m.
Mobridge-Pollock at Bennett County;TBA
Girls Basketball;Time
Mobridge-Pollock at Bennett County;4:30 p.m.
Hill City at Philip;4:30 p.m.
Spearfish at Belle Fourche;5:30 p.m.
Timber Lake at McIntosh;5:30 p.m.
Kadoka Area at New Underwood;6 p.m.
Moorcroft at Hot Springs; 6 p.m.
Upton at Faith (Newell);6 p.m.
Colome at Jones County;6:30 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Douglas;6:30 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Custer;7:30 p.m.
Bison at Newell;7:30 p.m.
Edgemont at RC Christian;7:30 p.m.
Chamberlain at Wall;7:45 p.m.
Boys Wrestling;Time
Redfield Area at Winner;TBA
South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 11
Boys basketball
Class AA
1. Washington (15) 5-0 81 1
2. Yankton (2) 7-1 69 2
3. Harrisburg 6-0 44 3
4. Brandon Valley 4-1 33 4
5. Mitchell 7-0 27 5
Receiving votes: Roosevelt 1.
Class A
1. Dakota Valley (17) 6-0 85 1
2. SF Christian 6-1 62 2
3. Sioux Valley 10-0 52 3
4. Dell Rapids 5-1 33 4
5. Vermillion 6-0 22 5
Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 1.
Class B
1. De Smet (15) 7-1 83 1
2. Platte-Geddes (2) 4-0 70 2
3. Howard 7-0 41 3
4. Dell Rapids St. Mary 5-2 28 4
5. Canistota 5-0 22 5
Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 11.
Girls basketball
Class AA
1. Washington (7) 4-1 74 1
2. Harrisburg (8) 7-0 71 2
3. O’Gorman (2) 6-1 52 3
4. Brandon Valley 5-1 32 4
5. Aberdeen Central 6-0 26 5
Class A
1. St. Thomas More (16) 8-0 84 1
2. West Central (1) 6-1 64 T-2
3. Winner 8-1 55 T-2
4. Hamlin 4-1 30 4
5. SF Christian 6-1 17 5
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 5.
Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (17) 7-0 85 1
2. Castlewood 5-0 65 2
3. White River 5-0 52 3
4. Ethan 6-0 35 4
5. Hanson 6-1 11 NR
Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 5, Newell 1, Waverly-South Shore 1.