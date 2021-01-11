 Skip to main content
Tuesday's Local Schedule

Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

Boys Basketball;Time

Dupree at Harding County;5:30 p.m.

Bowman County (ND) at Lemmon; 5:30 p.m.

Sturgis at Pierre T.F. Riggs;6 p.m.

Spearfish at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Douglas;8 p.m.

Mobridge-Pollock at Bennett County;TBA

Girls Basketball;Time

Mobridge-Pollock at Bennett County;4:30 p.m.

Hill City at Philip;4:30 p.m.

Spearfish at Belle Fourche;5:30 p.m.

Timber Lake at McIntosh;5:30 p.m.

Kadoka Area at New Underwood;6 p.m.

Moorcroft at Hot Springs; 6 p.m.

Upton at Faith (Newell);6 p.m.

Colome at Jones County;6:30 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Douglas;6:30 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Custer;7:30 p.m.

Bison at Newell;7:30 p.m.

Edgemont at RC Christian;7:30 p.m.

Chamberlain at Wall;7:45 p.m.

Boys Wrestling;Time

Redfield Area at Winner;TBA

South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 11  

Boys basketball

Class AA

1. Washington (15)      5-0       81        1

2. Yankton (2) 7-1      69        2

3. Harrisburg   6-0      44        3

4. Brandon Valley        4-1       33        4

5. Mitchell        7-0      27        5

Receiving votes: Roosevelt 1. 

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (17)  6-0       85        1

2. SF Christian 6-1      62        2

3. Sioux Valley 10-0    52        3

4. Dell Rapids  5-1      33        4

5. Vermillion    6-0      22        5

Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 1. 

Class B

1. De Smet (15)           7-1      83        1

2. Platte-Geddes (2)    4-0       70        2

3. Howard        7-0      41        3

4. Dell Rapids St. Mary           5-2       28        4

5. Canistota     5-0      22        5

Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 11.

Girls basketball

Class AA

1. Washington (7)        4-1      74        1

2. Harrisburg (8)          7-0      71        2

3. O’Gorman (2)          6-1      52        3

4. Brandon Valley        5-1      32        4

5. Aberdeen Central    6-0       26        5

Class A

1. St. Thomas More (16)         8-0       84        1

2. West Central (1)      6-1      64        T-2

3. Winner         8-1      55        T-2

4. Hamlin         4-1      30        4

5. SF Christian 6-1      17        5

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 5. 

Class B

1. Corsica-Stickney (17)          7-0       85        1

2. Castlewood 5-0      65        2

3. White River 5-0      52        3

4. Ethan           6-0      35        4

5. Hanson        6-1      11        NR

Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 5, Newell 1, Waverly-South Shore 1.   

