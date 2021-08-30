Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
Boys High School Golf;Time
Pre-BHC/Region Tournament (Belle Fourche CC);10 a.m.
Girls High School Soccer;Time
St. Thomas More at Belle Fourche;4 p.m.
Boys High School Soccer;Time
St. Thomas More at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Crazy Horse at Lakota Tech;4 p.m.
Little Wound at Red Cloud;4 p.m.
RC Christian at Alliance (NE);5 p.m.
Bison at Faith;5 p.m.
Hettinger/Scranton at Lemmon;5 p.m.
New England (ND) at Harding County;5:30 p.m.
New Underwood at Bennett County;5:30 p.m.
Dupree at McLaughlin;5:30 p.m.
Jones County at Wall;5:30 p.m.
Timber Lake at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;6 p.m.
Winner at Burke;6:30 p.m.
St. Francis Indian at Gregory;6:30 p.m.
Lyman at White River;6:30 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Hot Springs;7 p.m.
Douglas at Custer;7 p.m.
RC Central at RC Stevens;7 p.m.
Hill City at Spearfish;7 p.m.
Sturgis at St. Thomas More;7 p.m.