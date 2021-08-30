 Skip to main content
Tuesday's Local Schedule
Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

Boys High School Golf;Time

Pre-BHC/Region Tournament (Belle Fourche CC);10 a.m.

Girls High School Soccer;Time

St. Thomas More at Belle Fourche;4 p.m.

Boys High School Soccer;Time

St. Thomas More at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Crazy Horse at Lakota Tech;4 p.m.

Little Wound at Red Cloud;4 p.m.

RC Christian at Alliance (NE);5 p.m.

Bison at Faith;5 p.m.

Hettinger/Scranton at Lemmon;5 p.m.

New England (ND) at Harding County;5:30 p.m.

New Underwood at Bennett County;5:30 p.m.

Dupree at McLaughlin;5:30 p.m.

Jones County at Wall;5:30 p.m.

Timber Lake at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;6 p.m.

Winner at Burke;6:30 p.m.

St. Francis Indian at Gregory;6:30 p.m.

Lyman at White River;6:30 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Hot Springs;7 p.m.

Douglas at Custer;7 p.m.

RC Central at RC Stevens;7 p.m.

Hill City at Spearfish;7 p.m.

Sturgis at St. Thomas More;7 p.m.

