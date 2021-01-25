 Skip to main content
Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

Boys Basketball;Time

Faith at Potter County;5 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Timber Lake;5 p.m.

Wall at Hot Springs;5:30 p.m.

Bennett County at Winner;5:30 p.m.

Lyman at Jones County;5:30 p.m.

New Underwood at Newell;5:30 p.m.

McIntosh at North Central;5:30 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Lead-Deadwood;7 p.m.

RC Christian at Custer;7:30 p.m.

Sturgis at Hill City;7:30 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Spearfish;8 p.m.

Girls Basketball;Time

Timber Lake at Bison;5 p.m.

Lakota Tech at Hay Springs (NE);5 p.m.

White River at Bennett County;5:30 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Lead-Deadwood;5:30 p.m.

RC Christian at Custer;6 p.m.

Sturgis at Hill City;6 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Spearfish;6:30 p.m.

Boys Wrestling;Time

Lemmon Invitational;TBA

Girls Wrestling;Time

Lemmon Invitational;TBA

