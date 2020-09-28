Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Time Mountain
High School Cross Country;Time
Lead-Deadwood Invitational;2:30 p.m.
High School Boys Golf;Time
West River Challenge;3:30 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer;Time
Hot Springs at Belle Fourche;4 p.m.
Sturgis Brown at Douglas/RC Christian;4 p.m.
Spearfish at RC Stevens;6 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer;Time
Spearfish at RC Stevens;4 p.m.
Sturgis Brown at Douglas/RC Christian;7 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis;Time
RC Central at RC Stevens;4 p.m.
RC Christian at St. Thomas More;3 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Kadoka Area at Bennett County;6 p.m.
Douglas at Custer;7 p.m.
Dupree at Harding County;5:30 p.m.
Edgemont at Hay Springs (NE);5:30 p.m.
Sturgis Brown at Hot Springs;7 p.m.
Wall at Jones County;5:30 p.m.
Bison at Lemmon;5:30 p.m.
RC Christian at New Underwood;7 p.m.
McIntosh at Newell;5 p.m.
Hill City at Phillip;6 p.m.
RC Central at RC Stevens;7 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Spearfish;7 p.m.
Potter County at Sully Buttes;5:30 p.m.
Gregory at White River;5:30 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!