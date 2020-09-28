 Skip to main content
Tuesday's Local Schedule
Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Time Mountain

High School Cross Country;Time

Lead-Deadwood Invitational;2:30 p.m.

High School Boys Golf;Time

West River Challenge;3:30 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer;Time

Hot Springs at Belle Fourche;4 p.m.

Sturgis Brown at Douglas/RC Christian;4 p.m.

Spearfish at RC Stevens;6 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer;Time

Spearfish at RC Stevens;4 p.m.

Sturgis Brown at Douglas/RC Christian;7 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis;Time

RC Central at RC Stevens;4 p.m.

RC Christian at St. Thomas More;3 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Kadoka Area at Bennett County;6 p.m.

Douglas at Custer;7 p.m.

Dupree at Harding County;5:30 p.m.

Edgemont at Hay Springs (NE);5:30 p.m.

Sturgis Brown at Hot Springs;7 p.m.

Wall at Jones County;5:30 p.m.

Bison at Lemmon;5:30 p.m.

RC Christian at New Underwood;7 p.m.

McIntosh at Newell;5 p.m.

Hill City at Phillip;6 p.m.

RC Central at RC Stevens;7 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Spearfish;7 p.m.

Potter County at Sully Buttes;5:30 p.m.

Gregory at White River;5:30 p.m.

