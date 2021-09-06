 Skip to main content
Tuesday's Local Schedule
Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

Boys High School Golf;Time

Black Hills Invitational (Boulder Canyon);1 p.m.

Douglas/Hot Springs/RC Central/STM (Elks);4 p.m.

Boys High School Soccer;Time

Sturgis at St. Thomas More;6 p.m.

Spearfish at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.

Girls High School Soccer;Time

Sturgis at St. Thomas More;4 p.m.

Spearfish at Belle Fourche;4 p.m.

Girls High School Tennis;Time

Aberdeen Roncalli at RC Central (Pierre);Noon

RC Central at Pierre;1 p.m.

Aberdeen Roncalli at RC Christian (Pierre);3 p.m.

RC Stevens at St. Thomas More (Sioux Park);4:15 p.m.

RC Christian at Pierre;5 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Tiospaye Topa at Crazy Horse;4 p.m.

Lemmon at McIntosh;4:30 p.m.

Hill City at Douglas;5 p.m.

Hettinger/Scranton (ND) at Faith;5 p.m.

Lower Brule at St. Francis Indian;5 p.m.

Little Wound at Bennett County;5:30 p.m.

Harding County at Bowman County (ND);5:30 p.m.

Jones County at Philip;5:30 p.m.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at McLaughlin;6 p.m.

Belle Fourche at St. Thomas More;7 p.m.

Red Cloud at Hot Springs;7 p.m.

Spearfish at RC Christian;7 p.m.

Edgemont at Lead-Deadwood;7 p.m.

Sturgis at Custer;7 p.m.

