Tuesday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
Women's College Golf;Time
Farmers Insurance Sam Proal Invitational (Pueblo, Colo.);9:30 a.m.
Boys High School Soccer;Time
Class AA State Tournament
Semifinals
RC Stevens at O'Gorman;4 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Bison at McIntosh;4 p.m.
Potter Co. at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;4:30 p.m.
Pine Ridge at Little Wound;4:30 p.m.
Newell at Edgemont;5 p.m.
Dupree at Faith;5 p.m.
People are also reading…
New Underwood at Lead-Deadwood;5 p.m.
Grand Co., Mont. at Lemmon;5:30 p.m.
Carter Co, Mont. at Harding Co.;5:30 p.m.
White River at Kadoka Area;5:30 p.m.
Valentine, Neb. at Todd Co.;5:30 p.m.
Lyman at Jones Co.;5:30 p.m.
St. Francis Indian at Lower Brule;5:30 p.m.
Marty at Tripp-Delmont/Armour;5:30 p.m.
Winner at Chamberlain;6:45 p.m.
Spearfish at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.
Red Cloud at Custer;7 p.m.
Hot Springs at RC Christian;7 p.m.
Douglas at RC Stevens;7 p.m.
Hill City at St. Thomas More;7 p.m.
Philip at Wall;7 p.m.
Colome at Gregory;7 p.m.