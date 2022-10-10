 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday's Local Sports Schedule

Rapid City Stevens forward Gabe Cox kicks the ball away during a Sept. 8 game against Rapid City Central at Sioux Park in Rapid City.

 Matt Gade

All Times Mountain

Women's College Golf;Time

Farmers Insurance Sam Proal Invitational (Pueblo, Colo.);9:30 a.m.

Boys High School Soccer;Time

Class AA State Tournament

Semifinals

RC Stevens at O'Gorman;4 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Bison at McIntosh;4 p.m.

Potter Co. at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;4:30 p.m.

Pine Ridge at Little Wound;4:30 p.m.

Newell at Edgemont;5 p.m.

Dupree at Faith;5 p.m.

New Underwood at Lead-Deadwood;5 p.m.

Grand Co., Mont. at Lemmon;5:30 p.m.

Carter Co, Mont. at Harding Co.;5:30 p.m.

White River at Kadoka Area;5:30 p.m.

Valentine, Neb. at Todd Co.;5:30 p.m.

Lyman at Jones Co.;5:30 p.m.

St. Francis Indian at Lower Brule;5:30 p.m.

Marty at Tripp-Delmont/Armour;5:30 p.m.

Winner at Chamberlain;6:45 p.m.

Spearfish at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.

Red Cloud at Custer;7 p.m.

Hot Springs at RC Christian;7 p.m.

Douglas at RC Stevens;7 p.m.

Hill City at St. Thomas More;7 p.m.

Philip at Wall;7 p.m.

Colome at Gregory;7 p.m.

