Tuesday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain

Men's College Basketball;Time

Fort Lewis at SD Mines;7:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball;Time

Fort Lewis at SD Mines;5:30 p.m.

Boys High School Basketball;Time

Bennett County at St. Francis;4:30 p.m.

Tiospaye Topa at Takini;4:30 p.m.

Oelrichs at Hay Springs (NE);5 p.m.

Kadoka Area at White River;6:30 p.m.

Winner at Chamberlain;6:45 p.m.

Hot Springs at Chadron (NE);7 p.m.

Jones County at Burke;7 p.m.

New Underwood at Edgemont;7:30 p.m.

Belle Fourche at St. Thomas More;7:30 p.m.

Spearfish at RC Stevens;8 p.m.

Custer at Sturgis;8 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

Tiospaye Topa at Takini;3 p.m.

Douglas at Todd County;4 p.m.

Wall at Newell;5 p.m.

Hot Springs at Chadron (NE);5:30 p.m.

Cheyenne Eagle-Butte at McLaughlin;5:30 p.m.

Winner at Chamberlain;5:30 p.m.

Philip at Sully Buttes;5:30 p.m.

Timber Lake at Faith;6 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at RC Christian;6:30 p.m.

Spearfish at RC Stevens;6:30 p.m.

Custer at Sturgis;6:30 p.m.

Pine Ridge at Red Cloud;7:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

Sturgis at RC Central;7 p.m.

