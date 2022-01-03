Tuesday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
Men's College Basketball;Time
Fort Lewis at SD Mines;7:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball;Time
Fort Lewis at SD Mines;5:30 p.m.
Boys High School Basketball;Time
Bennett County at St. Francis;4:30 p.m.
Tiospaye Topa at Takini;4:30 p.m.
Oelrichs at Hay Springs (NE);5 p.m.
Kadoka Area at White River;6:30 p.m.
Winner at Chamberlain;6:45 p.m.
Hot Springs at Chadron (NE);7 p.m.
Jones County at Burke;7 p.m.
New Underwood at Edgemont;7:30 p.m.
Belle Fourche at St. Thomas More;7:30 p.m.
Spearfish at RC Stevens;8 p.m.
Custer at Sturgis;8 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
Tiospaye Topa at Takini;3 p.m.
Douglas at Todd County;4 p.m.
Wall at Newell;5 p.m.
Hot Springs at Chadron (NE);5:30 p.m.
Cheyenne Eagle-Butte at McLaughlin;5:30 p.m.
Winner at Chamberlain;5:30 p.m.
Philip at Sully Buttes;5:30 p.m.
Timber Lake at Faith;6 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at RC Christian;6:30 p.m.
Spearfish at RC Stevens;6:30 p.m.
Custer at Sturgis;6:30 p.m.
Pine Ridge at Red Cloud;7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
Sturgis at RC Central;7 p.m.