Tuesday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain

Independence League Baseball;Time

Spearfish Sasquatch at Fremont Moo;6:05 p.m.

American Legion Baseball;Time

Yankton Post 12 at Rapid City Post 22;11 a.m.

Yankton Post 12 at Rapid City Post 22;1:30 p.m.

