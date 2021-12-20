 Skip to main content
Tuesday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain

Junior Hockey;Time

NA3HL Showcase — Blaine, Minnesota

Badlands Sabres vs. Wausau Cyclones; 11:15 a.m.

Boys High School Basketball;Time

Stanley County at Jones County;2:30 p.m.

New England (ND) at Lemmon;3 p.m.

Kadoka at Philip;3 p.m.

Faith at Dupree;4:30 p.m.

Mott-Regent (ND) at Harding County;5:30 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Bennett County;6:30 p.m.

New Underwood at Hot Springs;7:30 p.m.

Douglas at RC Central;8 p.m.

RC Stevens at Sturgis;8 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

Stanley County at Jones County;2:30 p.m.

New England (ND) at Lemmon;3 p.m.

Kadoka at Philip;3 p.m.

Faith at Dupree;4 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Bennett County;5 p.m.

Harding County at Hettinger/Scranton (ND);5:30 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Wall;5:30 p.m.

New Underwood at Hot Springs;6 p.m.

Douglas at RC Central;6:30 p.m.

RC Stevens at Sturgis;6:30 p.m.

Hill City at St. Thomas More;7 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

Douglas at RC Stevens;5:30 p.m.

