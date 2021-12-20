Tuesday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
Junior Hockey;Time
NA3HL Showcase — Blaine, Minnesota
Badlands Sabres vs. Wausau Cyclones; 11:15 a.m.
Boys High School Basketball;Time
Stanley County at Jones County;2:30 p.m.
New England (ND) at Lemmon;3 p.m.
Kadoka at Philip;3 p.m.
Faith at Dupree;4:30 p.m.
Mott-Regent (ND) at Harding County;5:30 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Bennett County;6:30 p.m.
New Underwood at Hot Springs;7:30 p.m.
Douglas at RC Central;8 p.m.
RC Stevens at Sturgis;8 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
Stanley County at Jones County;2:30 p.m.
New England (ND) at Lemmon;3 p.m.
Kadoka at Philip;3 p.m.
Faith at Dupree;4 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Bennett County;5 p.m.
Harding County at Hettinger/Scranton (ND);5:30 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Wall;5:30 p.m.
New Underwood at Hot Springs;6 p.m.
Douglas at RC Central;6:30 p.m.
RC Stevens at Sturgis;6:30 p.m.
Hill City at St. Thomas More;7 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
Douglas at RC Stevens;5:30 p.m.