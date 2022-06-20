 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain

Independence League Baseball;Time

Gem City Bison at Spearfish Sasquatch;6:35 p.m.

American Legion Baseball;Time

Belle Fourche Post 32 at RC Post 22 Expos;5 p.m.

Belle Fourche Post 32 at RC Post 22 Expos;7:30 p.m.

