Tuesday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
Independence League Baseball;Time
Gem City Bison at Spearfish Sasquatch;6:35 p.m.
American Legion Baseball;Time
Belle Fourche Post 32 at RC Post 22 Expos;5 p.m.
Belle Fourche Post 32 at RC Post 22 Expos;7:30 p.m.
