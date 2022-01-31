 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Tuesday's Local Sports Schedule

  • 0

All Times Mountain

Boys High School Basketball;Time

Crow Creek at McLaughlin;3 p.m.

Jones County at Sully Buttes;3 p.m.

Dupree at Timber Lake;3:30 p.m.

Oelrichs at Bison;4 p.m.

RC Christian at Lyman;4 p.m.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Mobridge-Pollock;4:30 p.m.

St. Francis at White River;5:30 p.m.

Miller at Winner;5:30 p.m.

Bennett County at Kadoka Area;6 p.m.

Philip at New Underwood;6 p.m.

Red Cloud at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Sturgis;7 p.m.

Douglas at Custer;7:30 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Spearfish;8 p.m.

People are also reading…

Girls High School Basketball;Time

RC Christian at Lyman;3 p.m.

Jones County at Sully Buttes;3 p.m.

Crow Creek at McLaughlin;3:30 p.m.

Dupree at Timber Lake;3:30 p.m.

Oelrichs at Bison;4 p.m.

Red Cloud at Belle Fourche;5:30 p.m.

Mobridge-Pollock at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;5:30 p.m.

Herreid/Selby Area at Faith;5:30 p.m.

Lemmon at Harding County;5:30 p.m.

Miller at Winner;5:30 p.m.

Douglas at Custer;6 p.m.

St. Francis at Lakota Tech;6 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Spearfish;6:30 p.m.

Bennett County at Hot Springs;7:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

Newell Round Robin;5 p.m.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Jan. 25

Your Two Cents for Jan. 25

Adding 175 sites to the campground in Custer State Park is just wrong, starting with the cost per site to the damage to the park and wildlife.

Your Two Cents for Jan. 26

Your Two Cents for Jan. 26

Lawmakers elected to represent us in Pierre have once again stomped on the wishes of the voters. They passed HB1004, a bill to outlaw the home…

Your Two Cents for Jan. 27

Your Two Cents for Jan. 27

Noem wants all the information about the Ravnsborg case released. When will we see the information on the investigation of nepotism with her d…

Your Two Cents for Jan. 29

Your Two Cents for Jan. 29

What will it take for GF&P to stand up to the governor and just say no. They are supposed to be stewards of our environment and wildlife, …

Your Two Cents for Jan. 28

Your Two Cents for Jan. 28

The Governor's Interim Chief of Staff has compared transgender kids who want to play sports to terrorists. Gov. Noem has not disavowed that st…

Watch Now: Related Video

UN talks Russia Ukraine tension, takes no action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News