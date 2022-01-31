Tuesday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
Boys High School Basketball;Time
Crow Creek at McLaughlin;3 p.m.
Jones County at Sully Buttes;3 p.m.
Dupree at Timber Lake;3:30 p.m.
Oelrichs at Bison;4 p.m.
RC Christian at Lyman;4 p.m.
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Mobridge-Pollock;4:30 p.m.
St. Francis at White River;5:30 p.m.
Miller at Winner;5:30 p.m.
Bennett County at Kadoka Area;6 p.m.
Philip at New Underwood;6 p.m.
Red Cloud at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Sturgis;7 p.m.
Douglas at Custer;7:30 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Spearfish;8 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
RC Christian at Lyman;3 p.m.
Jones County at Sully Buttes;3 p.m.
Crow Creek at McLaughlin;3:30 p.m.
Dupree at Timber Lake;3:30 p.m.
Oelrichs at Bison;4 p.m.
Red Cloud at Belle Fourche;5:30 p.m.
Mobridge-Pollock at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;5:30 p.m.
Herreid/Selby Area at Faith;5:30 p.m.
Lemmon at Harding County;5:30 p.m.
Miller at Winner;5:30 p.m.
Douglas at Custer;6 p.m.
St. Francis at Lakota Tech;6 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Spearfish;6:30 p.m.
Bennett County at Hot Springs;7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
Newell Round Robin;5 p.m.