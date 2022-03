Tuesday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain

College Golf;Time

Warrior Invitational (Las Vegas);6 a.m.

Boys High School Basketball;Time

Class A SoDak 16

No. 2 St. Thomas More vs. No. 15 Stanley Co. (Douglas HS);6 p.m.

No. 8 RC Christian vs. No. 9 Lakota Tech (Wall HS);6:30 p.m.

No. 3 Winner vs. No. 14 Red Cloud (Kadoka Area HS);7 p.m.

Class B SoDak 16

No. 2 Lower Brule vs. No. 15 Viborg-Hurley (Chamberlain Armory);5:30 p.m.

No. 3 White River vs. No. 14 Harding Co. (Kadoka Area HS);5:30 p.m.

No. 11 Timber Lake vs. No. 6 Freeman Acad./Marion (James Valley Christian School);6 p.m.

