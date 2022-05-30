 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Tuesday's Local Sports Schedule

  • 0
H1.jpg (copy)

Rapid City Post 320 catcher Peyton Ness takes a throw from center fielder Lane Darrow and makes a tag on a leaping Jake Solano to complete a double play for Rapid City Post 22 in a June 15, 2021 game at Fitzgerald Stadium.

 Kent Bush, Journal staff

All Times Mountain

American Legion Baseball;Time

RC Post 320 at RC Post 22;7 p.m.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News