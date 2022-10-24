 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Tuesday's Local Sports Schedule

  • Updated
  • 0
090922-rcc7.jpg
Matt Gade

All Times Mountain

High School Volleyball;Time

Takini at Tiospaye Topa;4 p.m.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Lemmon;4:30 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Lakota Tech;4:30 p.m.

St. Francis Indian at Oelrichs;4:30 p.m.

Sunshine Bible Acad. at Lower Brule;4 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Custer;5 p.m.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Wall at Timber Lake;5:30 p.m.

Flandreau Indian at Marty;5 p.m.

Philip at New Underwood;6 p.m.

Crow Creek at Todd Co.;5:30 p.m.

Colome at Corsica-Stickney;5:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

Hill City at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Douglas;7 p.m.

Sturgis at RC Stevens;7 p.m.

RC Central at Spearfish;7 p.m.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Dominion sues Fox News claiming 'it knew the truth' about voter fraud claims

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News