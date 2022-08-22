Tuesday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
Boys High School Golf;Time
Pierre Invitational;9 a.m.
Pre-Region 4A Meet (Tomahawk CC, Deadwood);10 a.m.
Boys High School Soccer;Time
St. Thomas More at Custer;5 p.m.
Sturgis at Belle Fourche;5 p.m.
Girls High School Soccer;Time
Sturgis at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.
Girls High School Tennis;Time
RC Central at Spearfish;9 a.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Jones County at Sully Buttes;4 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Newell;5 p.m.
Winner at Bon Homme;6 p.m.
Custer at Hill City;7 p.m.
Douglas at St. Thomas More;7 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Sturgis;7 p.m.