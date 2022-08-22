 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain

Boys High School Golf;Time

Pierre Invitational;9 a.m.

Pre-Region 4A Meet (Tomahawk CC, Deadwood);10 a.m.

Boys High School Soccer;Time

St. Thomas More at Custer;5 p.m.

Sturgis at Belle Fourche;5 p.m.

Girls High School Soccer;Time

Sturgis at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.

Girls High School Tennis;Time

RC Central at Spearfish;9 a.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Jones County at Sully Buttes;4 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Newell;5 p.m.

Winner at Bon Homme;6 p.m.

Custer at Hill City;7 p.m.

Douglas at St. Thomas More;7 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Sturgis;7 p.m.

