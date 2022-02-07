Tuesday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
Boys High School Basketball;Time
Solen, ND at McIntosh;4 p.m.
Newell at Oelrichs;4 p.m.
Wakpala at Takini;4 p.m.
Winner at St. Francis;4:15 p.m.
Chamberlain at Crow Creek;4:30 p.m.
RC Christian at Belle Fourche;5:30 p.m.
McLaughlin at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;5:30 p.m.
Bennett County at Crazy Horse;5:30 p.m.
Kadoka Area at New Underwood;6 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Custer;7 p.m.
Hot Springs at Douglas;7:30 p.m.
Sturgis at Spearfish;8 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
St. Francis Indian at Pine Ridge;3 p.m.
Solen, ND at McIntosh;4 p.m.
Newell at Oelrichs;4 p.m.
Bison at Lead-Deadwood;5 p.m.
Harding County at Dupree;5:30 p.m.
Jones County at Philip;5:30 p.m.
Mobridge-Pollock at Timber Lake;5:30 p.m.
Bennett County at White River;5:30 p.m.
Faith at Lemmon;6 p.m.
Douglas at Hill City;6 p.m.
Sturgis at Spearfish;6:30 p.m.
RC Christian at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Red Cloud;7:30 p.m.
Todd County at Winner;ppd
High School Wrestling;Time
Bennett Co./Burke-Gregory/Stanley Co. Triangular;5:30 p.m.