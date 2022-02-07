 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday's Local Sports Schedule

  • 0

All Times Mountain

Boys High School Basketball;Time

Solen, ND at McIntosh;4 p.m.

Newell at Oelrichs;4 p.m.

Wakpala at Takini;4 p.m.

Winner at St. Francis;4:15 p.m.

Chamberlain at Crow Creek;4:30 p.m.

RC Christian at Belle Fourche;5:30 p.m.

McLaughlin at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;5:30 p.m.

Bennett County at Crazy Horse;5:30 p.m.

Kadoka Area at New Underwood;6 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Custer;7 p.m.

Hot Springs at Douglas;7:30 p.m.

Sturgis at Spearfish;8 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

St. Francis Indian at Pine Ridge;3 p.m.

Solen, ND at McIntosh;4 p.m.

Newell at Oelrichs;4 p.m.

Bison at Lead-Deadwood;5 p.m.

Harding County at Dupree;5:30 p.m.

Jones County at Philip;5:30 p.m.

Mobridge-Pollock at Timber Lake;5:30 p.m.

Bennett County at White River;5:30 p.m.

Faith at Lemmon;6 p.m.

Douglas at Hill City;6 p.m.

Sturgis at Spearfish;6:30 p.m.

RC Christian at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Red Cloud;7:30 p.m.

Todd County at Winner;ppd

High School Wrestling;Time

Bennett Co./Burke-Gregory/Stanley Co. Triangular;5:30 p.m.

