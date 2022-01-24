Tuesday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
Boys High School Basketball;Time
Takini at St. Francis;2 p.m.
Lakota Tech at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;4 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Oelrichs;4 p.m.
Little Wound at Pine Ridge;4:30 p.m.
Harding County at Hulett, Wyo.;5 p.m.
Timber Lake at Kadoka Area;5 p.m.
Newell at New Underwood;5:30 p.m.
Winner at Todd County;5:30 p.m.
Jones County at Lyman;5:30 p.m.
Lemmon at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.
Potter County at Faith;6:15 p.m.
Colome at Bennett County;7 p.m.
Custer at RC Christian;7:30 p.m.
Spearfish at St. Thomas More;7:30 p.m.
Hot Springs at Wall;7:30 p.m.
Red Cloud at Douglas;8 p.m.
Hill City at Sturgis;8 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
Takini at St. Francis;2 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Oelrichs;4 p.m.
Bison at Timber Lake;5 p.m.
Custer at RC Christian;6 p.m.
Spearfish at St. Thomas More;6 p.m.
Hill City at Sturgis;6 p.m.
Red Cloud at Douglas;6:30 p.m.
Bennett County at White River;7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
RC Central at Pine Ridge;3 p.m.
Hay Springs, Neb./Crawford, Neb./Bennett Co. Triangular;4 p.m.
Lemmon Round Robin;4:30 p.m.