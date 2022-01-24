 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday's Local Sports Schedule

  • 0

All Times Mountain

Boys High School Basketball;Time

Takini at St. Francis;2 p.m.

Lakota Tech at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;4 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Oelrichs;4 p.m.

Little Wound at Pine Ridge;4:30 p.m.

Harding County at Hulett, Wyo.;5 p.m.

Timber Lake at Kadoka Area;5 p.m.

Newell at New Underwood;5:30 p.m.

Winner at Todd County;5:30 p.m.

Jones County at Lyman;5:30 p.m.

Lemmon at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.

Potter County at Faith;6:15 p.m.

Colome at Bennett County;7 p.m.

Custer at RC Christian;7:30 p.m.

Spearfish at St. Thomas More;7:30 p.m.

Hot Springs at Wall;7:30 p.m.

Red Cloud at Douglas;8 p.m.

Hill City at Sturgis;8 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

Takini at St. Francis;2 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Oelrichs;4 p.m.

Bison at Timber Lake;5 p.m.

Custer at RC Christian;6 p.m.

Spearfish at St. Thomas More;6 p.m.

Hill City at Sturgis;6 p.m.

Red Cloud at Douglas;6:30 p.m.

Bennett County at White River;7:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

RC Central at Pine Ridge;3 p.m.

Hay Springs, Neb./Crawford, Neb./Bennett Co. Triangular;4 p.m.

Lemmon Round Robin;4:30 p.m.

