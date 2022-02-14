 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday's Local Sports Schedule

  • 0

All Times Mountain

Men's College Basketball;Time

BHSU at Chadron St;7:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball;Time

BHSU at Chadron St;5:30 p.m.

Boys High School Basketball;Time

Lakota Tech at Crow Creek;2 p.m.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at St. Francis Indian;3:30 p.m.

Tiospaye Topa at Timber Lake;3:45 p.m.

Dupree at McIntosh;4 p.m.

Oelrichs at Wall;5 p.m.

Faith at Lemmon;5:30 p.m.

New England, ND at Harding County;5:30 p.m.

Winner at Platte-Geddes;5:30 p.m.

Bennett County at Little Wound;7 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Hot Springs;7:30 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Douglas;7:30 p.m.

Rapid City Christian at Spearfish;8 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

Lakota Tech at Crow Creek;2 p.m.

Tiospaye Topa at Timber Lake;3:45 p.m.

Dupree at McIntosh;4 p.m.

Wakpala at Bison;4:30 p.m.

Oelrichs at Wall;5 p.m.

New Underwood at Newell;5:30 p.m.

Little Wound at Todd County;5:30 p.m.

White River at Jones County;5:30 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Stanley County;5:30 p.m.

St. Francis Indian at Pine Ridge;5:30 p.m.

Winner at Platte-Geddes;5:30 p.m.

Hot Springs at Edgemont;6 p.m.

Philip at Faith;6 p.m.

RC Christian at Spearfish;6:30 p.m.

Hill City at Custer;7 p.m.

Douglas at St. Thomas More;7:30 p.m.

