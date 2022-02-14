Tuesday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
Men's College Basketball;Time
BHSU at Chadron St;7:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball;Time
BHSU at Chadron St;5:30 p.m.
Boys High School Basketball;Time
Lakota Tech at Crow Creek;2 p.m.
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at St. Francis Indian;3:30 p.m.
Tiospaye Topa at Timber Lake;3:45 p.m.
Dupree at McIntosh;4 p.m.
Oelrichs at Wall;5 p.m.
Faith at Lemmon;5:30 p.m.
New England, ND at Harding County;5:30 p.m.
Winner at Platte-Geddes;5:30 p.m.
Bennett County at Little Wound;7 p.m.
People are also reading…
St. Thomas More at Hot Springs;7:30 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Douglas;7:30 p.m.
Rapid City Christian at Spearfish;8 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
Lakota Tech at Crow Creek;2 p.m.
Tiospaye Topa at Timber Lake;3:45 p.m.
Dupree at McIntosh;4 p.m.
Wakpala at Bison;4:30 p.m.
Oelrichs at Wall;5 p.m.
New Underwood at Newell;5:30 p.m.
Little Wound at Todd County;5:30 p.m.
White River at Jones County;5:30 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Stanley County;5:30 p.m.
St. Francis Indian at Pine Ridge;5:30 p.m.
Winner at Platte-Geddes;5:30 p.m.
Hot Springs at Edgemont;6 p.m.
Philip at Faith;6 p.m.
RC Christian at Spearfish;6:30 p.m.
Hill City at Custer;7 p.m.
Douglas at St. Thomas More;7:30 p.m.