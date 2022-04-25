Tuesday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
Kelly Cup Playoffs
First Round
RC Rush at Allen Americans;6:05 p.m.
Girls High School Golf;Time
Pierre Invitational;9 a.m.
Douglas Wind Invitational (Prairie Ridge GC);9 a.m.
High School Track & Field;Time
Northern Hills Invitational (Belle Fourche);11 a.m.
Festival of Relays (Rapid City);1 p.m.
Timber Lake Invite;12:45 p.m.
Boys High School Tennis;Time
Spearfish at Pierre T.F. Riggs;2 p.m.
RC Stevens at RC Central;4 p.m.
RC Christian at St. Thomas More;4 p.m.
St. Thomas More at RC Stevens;6:30 p.m.