Tuesday's Local Sports Schedule

Rapid City forward Logan Nelson, left, battles for the puck with Allen forward Jackson Leppard during Game 1 of the Kelly Cup Playoffs first-round series between the Rush and Americans on Saturday at The Monument Ice Arena.

All Times Mountain

ECHL Hockey;Time

Kelly Cup Playoffs

First Round

RC Rush at Allen Americans;6:05 p.m.

Girls High School Golf;Time

Pierre Invitational;9 a.m.

Douglas Wind Invitational (Prairie Ridge GC);9 a.m.

High School Track & Field;Time

Northern Hills Invitational (Belle Fourche);11 a.m.

Festival of Relays (Rapid City);1 p.m.

Timber Lake Invite;12:45 p.m.

Boys High School Tennis;Time

Spearfish at Pierre T.F. Riggs;2 p.m.

 RC Stevens at RC Central;4 p.m.

RC Christian at St. Thomas More;4 p.m.

St. Thomas More at RC Stevens;6:30 p.m.

