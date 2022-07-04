 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Rapid City Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Extreme Fireworks
alert top story

Tuesday's Local Sports Schedule

  • 0

All Times Mountain

Independence League Baseball;Time

Canyon Canyon Spuds at Spearfish Sasquatch;6:35 p.m.

American Legion Baseball;Time

Spearfish Post 164 at Alliance (Neb.);3 p.m.

Spearfish Post 164 at Alliance (Neb.);5 p.m.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

At least 6 dead in Chicago-area parade shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News