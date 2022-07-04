Tuesday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
Independence League Baseball;Time
Canyon Canyon Spuds at Spearfish Sasquatch;6:35 p.m.
American Legion Baseball;Time
Spearfish Post 164 at Alliance (Neb.);3 p.m.
Spearfish Post 164 at Alliance (Neb.);5 p.m.
All Times Mountain
Independence League Baseball;Time
Canyon Canyon Spuds at Spearfish Sasquatch;6:35 p.m.
American Legion Baseball;Time
Spearfish Post 164 at Alliance (Neb.);3 p.m.
Spearfish Post 164 at Alliance (Neb.);5 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
One of Rapid City’s oldest families is selling its almost 4,300 acres for future growth as the region continues to expand.
Chief U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange pressed his temples and forehead after a 10-minute recess before he issued a 21-year prison sentence t…
One person is dead following a Thursday night head-on collision near the intersection of East Boulevard North and East North Street in Rapid City.
Two dome-shaped, clear objects were spotted over Rapid City Monday, refracting light and drifting in and out of view.
The former owner of Thirsty's restaurant in downtown Rapid City was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals Thursday morning to start his 13-month…
The Cactus Café and Lounge in Wall burned to the ground one week ago Tuesday, leaving owner Jim Coats with anger, devastation and a lifetime o…
A 71-year-old West Chester, Pennsylvania, woman was injured Wednesday at Storm Point on Yellowstone Lake.
Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo as South Dakota Attorney General effective Tuesday.
One month after Rapid City police officers shot and injured a woman during a failed traffic stop, there are a number of questions that have go…
A Rapid City resident filed a code of conduct complaint against Rapid City Council member Pat Jones alleging intentional and malicious libel.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.