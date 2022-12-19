 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Tuesday's Local Sports Schedule

  • 0
Maggie Taylor X (copy)
Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff

All Times Mountain

Junior Hockey;Time

Badlands Sabres at New Jersey Titans;8:30 a.m.

Boys High School Basketball;Time

Lyman at Colome;3 p.m.

Winner at Bon Homme;4 p.m.

Scotland at Burke;4:45 p.m.

Wakpala at Strasburg/Zeeland, N.D.;5 p.m.

Harding Co. at Grant Co./Mott-Regent, N.D.;5:30 p.m.

Hot Springs at New Underwood;6 p.m.

North Central, Neb. at Gregory;6:45 p.m.

Wall at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.

Jones Co. at Stanley Co.;7 p.m.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

RC Central at Douglas;8 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

Lyman at Colome;3 p.m.

Scotland at Burke;3:15 p.m.

Wakpala at Strasburg/Zeeland, N.D.;5 p.m.

Winner at Bon Homme;5 p.m.

Lemmon at New England, N.D.;5:30 p.m.

Wall at Belle Fourche;5:30 p.m.

Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. at Harding Co.;5:30 p.m.

Jones Co. at Stanley Co.;5:30 p.m.

North Central, Neb. at Gregory;5:30 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Hill City;6 p.m.

RC Central at Douglas;6:30 p.m.

Hot Springs at New Underwood;7 p.m.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Couple who traveled to South Dakota with dead girl arrested

Couple who traveled to South Dakota with dead girl arrested

Police in South Dakota are investigating a couple who traveled from Washington state with the body of a dead eight-year-old girl. Police in Mitchell, South Dakota say the couple had driven a U-haul trailer with a coffin containing the body of the girl, who had been adopted by the woman arrested. The couple had informed the Davison County Coroner that they were traveling from Airway Heights, Washington to Pine Ridge in South Dakota, according to the Mitchell Police Department. South Dakota Public Broadcasting reports both were charged with failing to notify law enforcement of the death of child. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

School closings

School closings

Here's the latest on school closings. This list will be updated as information is received.

School closings

School closings

Here's the latest on school closings. This list will be updated as information is received.

School closings

School closings

Here's the latest on school closings. This list will be updated as information is received.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Rescue mission ongoing after Thailand warship sank

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News