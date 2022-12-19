Tuesday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
Junior Hockey;Time
Badlands Sabres at New Jersey Titans;8:30 a.m.
Boys High School Basketball;Time
Lyman at Colome;3 p.m.
Winner at Bon Homme;4 p.m.
Scotland at Burke;4:45 p.m.
Wakpala at Strasburg/Zeeland, N.D.;5 p.m.
Harding Co. at Grant Co./Mott-Regent, N.D.;5:30 p.m.
Hot Springs at New Underwood;6 p.m.
North Central, Neb. at Gregory;6:45 p.m.
Wall at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.
Jones Co. at Stanley Co.;7 p.m.
RC Central at Douglas;8 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
Lyman at Colome;3 p.m.
Scotland at Burke;3:15 p.m.
Wakpala at Strasburg/Zeeland, N.D.;5 p.m.
Winner at Bon Homme;5 p.m.
Lemmon at New England, N.D.;5:30 p.m.
Wall at Belle Fourche;5:30 p.m.
Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. at Harding Co.;5:30 p.m.
Jones Co. at Stanley Co.;5:30 p.m.
North Central, Neb. at Gregory;5:30 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Hill City;6 p.m.
RC Central at Douglas;6:30 p.m.
Hot Springs at New Underwood;7 p.m.