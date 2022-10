Tuesday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain

High School Volleyball;Time

Region 8A Tournament

First Round

No. 5 Hot Springs at No. 4 St. Thomas More;6 p.m.

No. 7 Lead-Deadwood at No. 2 Belle Fourche;6 p.m.

No. 6 Custer at No. 3 Hill City;6 p.m.

Region 7A Tournament

First Round

No. 8 Todd Co. at No. 1 Lakota Tech;5 p.m.

No. 6 Red Cloud at No. 3 Winner;5 p.m.

No. 5 St. Francis Indian at No. 4 Little Wound;6:30 p.m.

No. 7 Bennett Co. at No. 2 Pine Ridge;6:30 p.m.

Region 6A Tournament

First Round

No. 8 Crow Creek at No. 1 Miller;6 p.m.

No. 6 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at No. 3 Stanley Co.;6 p.m.

No. 5 North Central at No. 4 Dupree;7 p.m.

Region 8B Tournament

First Round

No. 5 Bison at No. 4 Lemmon;5:30 p.m.

No. 6 McIntosh at No. 3 Faith;5:30 p.m.

No. 10 Tiospaye Topa/No. 7 Harding Co. at No. 2 Newell;6:30 p.m.

No. 9 Wakpala/No. 8 Takini at No. 1 Timber Lake;6:30 p.m.

Region 7B Tournament

First Round

No. 9 Crazy Horse at No. 1 Jones Co.;5 p.m.

No. 7 White River at No. 2 Philip;5:30 p.m.

No. 5 Edgemont at No. 4 Wall;6:30 p.m.

No. 6 Kadoka Area at No. 3 New Underwood;TBD

Region 6B Tournament

First Round

No. 6 Lyman at No. 4 Ipswich;5 p.m.

No. 7 Lower Brule at No. 2 Faulkton Area;6 p.m.

Region 5B Tournament

First Round

No. 9 Marty/No. 8 Corsica-Stickney at No. 1 Burke;5 p.m.

No. 7 Colome at No. 2 Tripp-Delmont/Armour;5 p.m.

No. 5 Andes Central/Dakota Christian at No. 4 Gregory;TBD

Regular Season Games

RC Stevens at Spearfish; 7 p.m.

RC Central at Sturgis;7 p.m.