Tuesday's Prep Basketball Scores

BOYS
Aberdeen Christian 51, Langford 42
Brandon Valley 53, Harrisburg 38
Bridgewater-Emery 64, Irene-Wakonda 39
Brookings 37, Huron 36
Chester 52, Arlington 50
Clark/Willow Lake 52, Britton-Hecla 31
Corsica/Stickney 70, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 56
Dakota Valley 100, Sioux City, West, Iowa 60
DeSmet 72, Lake Preston 43
Dell Rapids 55, Sisseton 51
Deubrook 61, Webster 59
Ethan 67, Freeman 23
Faith 71, Lemmon 51
Faulkton 69, Miller 65
Flandreau 55, Baltic 41
Garretson 69, Parker 53
Hamlin 50, Deuel 47
Ipswich 56, Hitchcock-Tulare 39
Lennox 49, Beresford 48
Leola/Frederick 80, Iroquois 33
Lyman 50, Chamberlain 49
Mobridge-Pollock 52, Stanley County 48
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 81, Bon Homme 35
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 78, Estelline/Hendricks 67
Parkston 65, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 42
Rapid City Christian 67, Lead-Deadwood 34
Redfield 70, Northwestern 40
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 60, Mitchell 42
Sioux Falls Washington 73, Tea Area 61
Sioux Valley 65, Castlewood 50
St. Thomas More 66, Hot Springs 22
Tri-State, N.D. 64, Wilmot 36
Tri-Valley 65, McCook Central/Montrose 57
Vermillion 73, Wagner 35
Warner 43, Waverly-South Shore 40
Watertown 60, Aberdeen Central 52
Wessington Springs 68, Kimball/White Lake 44
West Central 73, Canton 42
Winner 72, Platte-Geddes 65, 2OT
GIRLS
Aberdeen Christian 59, Langford 24
Arlington 68, Chester 40
Bridgewater-Emery 63, Irene-Wakonda 37
Castlewood 60, Sioux Valley 43
Centerville 53, Dell Rapids St. Mary 45
Clark/Willow Lake 53, Britton-Hecla 18
Corsica/Stickney 53, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 43
Deubrook 55, Webster 41
Ethan 68, Freeman 31
Faulkton 57, Miller 27
Flandreau 61, Baltic 33
Garretson 66, Parker 37
Groton Area 43, Warner 27
Hamlin 58, Deuel 21
Harrisburg 54, Sioux Falls Lincoln 38
Herreid/Selby Area 54, Potter County 33
Hot Springs 43, Edgemont 40
Huron 53, Brookings 44
Ipswich 49, Highmore-Harrold 45
Kadoka Area 69, Stanley County 28
Kimball/White Lake 41, Wessington Springs 29
Lennox 52, Beresford 42
Milbank 56, Madison 52, OT
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 68, Bon Homme 37
New Underwood 39, Newell 30
Parkston 57, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 46
Pierre 58, Lakota Tech 48
Rapid City Christian 68, Lead-Deadwood 33
Rapid City Stevens 85, Spearfish 45
Redfield 58, Northwestern 25
Sioux Falls Christian 53, Yankton 28
Sioux Falls Washington 69, Tea Area 43
St. Thomas More 61, Douglas 19
Sully Buttes 69, Sunshine Bible Academy 17
Vermillion 58, Wagner 45
Viborg-Hurley 67, Menno 55
Waubay/Summit 90, Tiospa Zina Tribal 42
West Central 68, Canton 42
White River 67, Jones County 54
Winner 72, Platte-Geddes 28
Wolsey-Wessington 59, Mitchell Christian 27