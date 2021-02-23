Tuesday's Prep Basketball Scores

BOYS
Clark/Willow Lake 52, Tiospa Zina Tribal 47
Douglas 63, Sturgis 56
Harrisburg 75, Huron 54
Lower Brule 100, Dupree 58
Pierre 62, Brookings 41
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 75, Sioux Falls Lincoln 58
Sioux Falls Washington 57, Mitchell 49
GIRLS
Harrisburg 68, Huron 51
Pierre 56, Brookings 38
Sioux Falls Washington 68, Mitchell 58
Sturgis 53, Spearfish 49
Class A Region 1
First Round
Redfield 55, Tiospa Zina Tribal 24
Class A Region 3
First Round
Tri-Valley 54, Baltic 36
Class A Region 4
First Round
Elk Point-Jefferson 46, Vermillion 42
Lennox 53, Canton 49
Tea Area 70, Beresford 42
Class A Region 5
First Round
Wagner 57, Madison 35
Class A Regions 7&8
First Round
Custer 53, Lead-Deadwood 25
Hot Springs 60, Bennett County 55
Class B Region 1
Quarterfinal
Aberdeen Christian 49, Britton-Hecla 21
Waubay/Summit 63, Leola/Frederick 37
Waverly-South Shore 53, Langford 18
Class B Region 2
Quarterfinal
Faulkton 56, Sully Buttes 47
Highmore-Harrold 59, North Central Co-Op 23
Lower Brule 54, Ipswich 47
Class B Region 3
Quarterfinal
Castlewood 62, Estelline/Hendricks 32
James Valley Christian 48, Hitchcock-Tulare 46
Class B Region 4
Quarterfinal
Dell Rapids St. Mary 49, Howard 47
Ethan 79, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 14
Class B Region 5
Quarterfinal
Menno 46, Centerville 42
Scotland 59, Alcester-Hudson 53
Viborg-Hurley 51, Freeman 43
Class B Region 6
Quarterfinal
Kimball/White Lake 56, Avon 48
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 50, Burke 31
Class B Region 7
Quarterfinal
New Underwood 45, Edgemont 30
White River 93, Lyman 43
Philip 37, Jones County 35
Wall 53, Kadoka Area 32
Class B Region 8
Quarterfinal
Lemmon 52, Dupree 49
Newell 57, McIntosh 17
Timber Lake 53, Harding County 46
Faith 60, Bison 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Garretson vs. Dell Rapids, ppd. to Feb 24.