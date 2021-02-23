 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday's Prep Basketball Scores
agate alert

Tuesday's Prep Basketball Scores

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
NU3.jpg

Lady Tiger senior Cerington Jones is fouled as she drives around Edgemont's Sarah Barker in the first quarter of Tuesday night's win in New Underwood.

 Kent Bush Journal Staff

BOYS

Clark/Willow Lake 52, Tiospa Zina Tribal 47

Douglas 63, Sturgis 56

Harrisburg 75, Huron 54

Lower Brule 100, Dupree 58

Pierre 62, Brookings 41

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 75, Sioux Falls Lincoln 58

Sioux Falls Washington 57, Mitchell 49

GIRLS

Harrisburg 68, Huron 51

Pierre 56, Brookings 38

Sioux Falls Washington 68, Mitchell 58

Sturgis 53, Spearfish 49

Class A Region 1

First Round

Redfield 55, Tiospa Zina Tribal 24

Class A Region 3

First Round

Tri-Valley 54, Baltic 36

Class A Region 4

First Round

Elk Point-Jefferson 46, Vermillion 42

Lennox 53, Canton 49

Tea Area 70, Beresford 42

Class A Region 5

First Round

Wagner 57, Madison 35

Class A Regions 7&8

First Round

Custer 53, Lead-Deadwood 25

Hot Springs 60, Bennett County 55

Class B Region 1

Quarterfinal

Aberdeen Christian 49, Britton-Hecla 21

Waubay/Summit 63, Leola/Frederick 37

Waverly-South Shore 53, Langford 18

Class B Region 2

Quarterfinal

Faulkton 56, Sully Buttes 47

Highmore-Harrold 59, North Central Co-Op 23

Lower Brule 54, Ipswich 47

Class B Region 3

Quarterfinal

Castlewood 62, Estelline/Hendricks 32

James Valley Christian 48, Hitchcock-Tulare 46

Class B Region 4

Quarterfinal

Dell Rapids St. Mary 49, Howard 47

Ethan 79, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 14

Class B Region 5

Quarterfinal

Menno 46, Centerville 42

Scotland 59, Alcester-Hudson 53

Viborg-Hurley 51, Freeman 43

Class B Region 6

Quarterfinal

Kimball/White Lake 56, Avon 48

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 50, Burke 31

Class B Region 7

Quarterfinal

New Underwood 45, Edgemont 30

White River 93, Lyman 43

Philip 37, Jones County 35

Wall 53, Kadoka Area 32

Class B Region 8

Quarterfinal

Lemmon 52, Dupree 49

Newell 57, McIntosh 17

Timber Lake 53, Harding County 46

Faith 60, Bison 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Garretson vs. Dell Rapids, ppd. to Feb 24.

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

GOP Senate leaders sound off on COVID relief bill

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

GOP Senate leaders sound off on COVID relief bill

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News