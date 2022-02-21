Tuesday's Region 8A girls basketball tournament games postponed

All three girls basketball Region 8A Tournament games scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed and moved to Thursday, Custer Jr/Sr High School announced Monday night.

These games include No. 7 Lead-Deadwood at No. 2 Belle Fourche, No. 6 Hot Springs at No. 3 Rapid City Christian and No. 5 Custer at No. 4 Hill City.

These contests were postponed due to one school cancelling classes and therefore all afterschool activities because of the winter weather, according to Custer Jr/Sr High School.

The two final-round games of the regional tournament will now take place Saturday. Times are to be determined.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0