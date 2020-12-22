High School Basketball
Tuesday's Scores
BOYS
Aberdeen Roncalli 68, Northwestern 41
Chester 53, McCook Central/Montrose 47
DeSmet 69, Estelline/Hendricks 32
Elkton-Lake Benton 68, Colman-Egan 26
Faulkton 60, Wolsey-Wessington 51
Gayville-Volin 49, Centerville 41
Gregory 76, North Central, Neb. 43
Groton Area 61, Redfield 59
Harrisburg 61, LeMars, Iowa 55
Herreid/Selby Area 53, Miller 49
Highmore-Harrold 72, Kimball/White Lake 50
Ipswich 33, Aberdeen Christian 31
Milbank 67, Webster 49
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 74, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 30
Parker 61, Parkston 57
Rapid City Central 70, Sturgis Brown 31
Sioux Falls Lincoln 73, Brandon Valley 70
Sioux Falls Washington 84, Huron 51
Sioux Valley 69, Beresford 38
Stanley County 59, Jones County 40
Vermillion 64, Tri-Valley 34
Yankton 47, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 45
GIRLS
Aberdeen Roncalli 70, Northwestern 23
Centerville 56, Gayville-Volin 42
Dakota Valley 65, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 51
Florence/Henry 59, Clark/Willow Lake 49
Garretson 52, Dell Rapids 44
Harrisburg 53, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 43
Jones County 52, Stanley County 25
Kimball/White Lake 46, Chamberlain 37, OT
Lemmon 78, New England, N.D. 48
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 63, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 34
North Central, Neb. 55, Gregory 29
Parkston 65, Parker 34
Rapid City Central 48, Sturgis Brown 38
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 66, Yankton 30
St. Thomas More 58, Hill City 35
Tea Area 80, McCook Central/Montrose 79, OT
Vermillion 61, Tri-Valley 53, OT
Viborg-Hurley 47, Elk Point-Jefferson 44
Waubay/Summit 50, Ipswich 48
West Central 53, Watertown 30
White River 78, Miller 27
Wolsey-Wessington 56, Faulkton 41