Tuesday's Scores
High School Basketball

BOYS

Aberdeen Roncalli 68, Northwestern 41

Chester 53, McCook Central/Montrose 47

DeSmet 69, Estelline/Hendricks 32

Elkton-Lake Benton 68, Colman-Egan 26

Faulkton 60, Wolsey-Wessington 51

Gayville-Volin 49, Centerville 41

Gregory 76, North Central, Neb. 43

Groton Area 61, Redfield 59

Harrisburg 61, LeMars, Iowa 55

Herreid/Selby Area 53, Miller 49

Highmore-Harrold 72, Kimball/White Lake 50

Ipswich 33, Aberdeen Christian 31

Milbank 67, Webster 49

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 74, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 30

Parker 61, Parkston 57

Rapid City Central 70, Sturgis Brown 31

Sioux Falls Lincoln 73, Brandon Valley 70

Sioux Falls Washington 84, Huron 51

Sioux Valley 69, Beresford 38

Stanley County 59, Jones County 40

Vermillion 64, Tri-Valley 34

Yankton 47, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 45

GIRLS

Aberdeen Roncalli 70, Northwestern 23

Centerville 56, Gayville-Volin 42

Dakota Valley 65, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 51

Florence/Henry 59, Clark/Willow Lake 49

Garretson 52, Dell Rapids 44

Harrisburg 53, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 43

Jones County 52, Stanley County 25

Kimball/White Lake 46, Chamberlain 37, OT

Lemmon 78, New England, N.D. 48

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 63, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 34

North Central, Neb. 55, Gregory 29

Parkston 65, Parker 34

Rapid City Central 48, Sturgis Brown 38

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 66, Yankton 30

St. Thomas More 58, Hill City 35

Tea Area 80, McCook Central/Montrose 79, OT

Vermillion 61, Tri-Valley 53, OT

Viborg-Hurley 47, Elk Point-Jefferson 44

Waubay/Summit 50, Ipswich 48

West Central 53, Watertown 30

White River 78, Miller 27

Wolsey-Wessington 56, Faulkton 41

