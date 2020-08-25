 Skip to main content
Tuesday's Volleyball Results
Tuesday's Volleyball Results

High School Volleyball

Tuesday's Scores

Brandon Valley def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23

Bridgewater-Emory def. McCook Central/Montrose, 26-24, 25-21, 26-24

Chester def. Flandreau, 25-13, 25-10, 25-12

Colome def. Tripp-Delmont-Armour, 25-18, 25-16, 25-18

Estelline/Hendricks def. Iroquis, 25-15, 25-11, 25-18

Florence/Henry def. Webster, 21-25, 25-14, 25-20, 23-25, 15-5

Freeman def. Avon, 27-29, 25-18, 25-17, 25-16

Garretson def. Tri-Valley, 25-15, 25-13, 21-25, 25-6

Gayville-Volin def. Centerville, 25-13, 25-8, 25-15

Huron def. Yankton, 25-16, 25-17, 25-19

Ipswich def. Aberdeen Christian, 26-24, 21-25, 31-29, 25-23

Langford Area def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-20, 17-25, 25-17, 20-25, 15-12

Leola-Frederick def. Britton-Hecla, 25-18, 26-24, 25-12

Newell def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-23, 20-25, 25-18, 11-25, 15-10

Northwestern def. Roncalli, 25-19, 25-8, 25-23

Rapid City Christian def. Bennett County, 25-9, 25-15, 25-11

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Hanson, 21-25, 25-12, 20-25, 25-22, 15-13

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-17, 25-12, 26-24

Sioux Valley def. Deuel, 25-17, 25-17, 25-17

Sisseton def. Wilmot, 26-24, 25-14, 25-22

St. Thomas More def. Douglas, 25-19, 25-15, 25-15

Sturgis def. Belle Fourche, 25-12, 25-22, 22-25, 25-17

Vermillion def. West Central, 25-13, 15-25, 25-15, 23 25, 15-8

Winner def. Bon Homme, 25-11, 25-14, 26-24

