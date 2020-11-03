 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday's Volleyball Scores
agate

Tuesday's Volleyball Scores

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

High School volleyball

Tuesday's Scores

Harrisburg def. Brookings, 25-15, 25-10, 25-23

Huron def. Brandon Valley

Mitchell def. Pierre, 20-25, 25-23, 15-13

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Watertown

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Yankton

Region 1A

First Round

Redfield def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-13, 25-13, 25-23

Region 1B

Quarterfinal

Northwestern def. Leola/Frederick

Waubay/Summit def. Waverly-South Shore

Region 2A

First Round

Sioux Valley def. Deuel, 25-8, 25-13, 22-25, 27-25

Region 2B

Quarterfinal

Faulkton def. Sunshine Bible Academy

Highmore-Harrold def. North Central Co-Op

Ipswich def. Sully Buttes, 25-12, 25-15, 25-12

Potter County def. Herreid/Selby Area

Region 3A

First Round

Tri-Valley def. West Central, 25-13, 25-17, 21-25, 25-15

Region 3B

Quarterfinal

Castlewood def. Wessington Springs

Deubrook def. Wolsey-Wessington

Estelline/Hendricks def. Arlington

Hitchcock-Tulare def. DeSmet, 25-16, 25-7, 25-21

Region 4A

First Round

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Beresford, 25-12, 25-11, 25-8

Tea Area def. Canton

Region 4B

Quarterfinal

Chester def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-13, 25-15, 25-18

Colman-Egan def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-18, 25-15, 25-19

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Ethan

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Howard, 25-13, 25-20, 25-12

Region 5A

First Round

McCook Central/Montrose def. Wagner

Region 5B

First Round

Bridgewater-Emery def. Canistota, 25-20, 25-18, 25-15

Quarterfinal

Alcester-Hudson def. Scotland

Freeman def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-19, 25-13, 26-24

Gayville-Volin def. Menno

Region 6B

Quarterfinal

Avon def. Colome

Region 7B

Quarterfinal

Kadoka Area def. Jones County

New Underwood def. Edgemont

Philip def. Lyman

White River def. Wall

Region 8B

SoDak 16 Qualifier

Faith def. Newell

Timber Lake def. Harding County

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Voices from key battleground states this afternoon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News