Tuesday's Volleyball Scores

High School volleyball
Tuesday's Scores
Harrisburg def. Brookings, 25-15, 25-10, 25-23
Huron def. Brandon Valley
Mitchell def. Pierre, 20-25, 25-23, 15-13
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Watertown
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Yankton
Region 1A
First Round
Redfield def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-13, 25-13, 25-23
Region 1B
Quarterfinal
Northwestern def. Leola/Frederick
Waubay/Summit def. Waverly-South Shore
Region 2A
First Round
Sioux Valley def. Deuel, 25-8, 25-13, 22-25, 27-25
Region 2B
Quarterfinal
Faulkton def. Sunshine Bible Academy
Highmore-Harrold def. North Central Co-Op
Ipswich def. Sully Buttes, 25-12, 25-15, 25-12
Potter County def. Herreid/Selby Area
Region 3A
First Round
Tri-Valley def. West Central, 25-13, 25-17, 21-25, 25-15
Region 3B
Quarterfinal
Castlewood def. Wessington Springs
Deubrook def. Wolsey-Wessington
Estelline/Hendricks def. Arlington
Hitchcock-Tulare def. DeSmet, 25-16, 25-7, 25-21
Region 4A
First Round
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Beresford, 25-12, 25-11, 25-8
Tea Area def. Canton
Region 4B
Quarterfinal
Chester def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-13, 25-15, 25-18
Colman-Egan def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-18, 25-15, 25-19
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Ethan
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Howard, 25-13, 25-20, 25-12
Region 5A
First Round
McCook Central/Montrose def. Wagner
Region 5B
First Round
Bridgewater-Emery def. Canistota, 25-20, 25-18, 25-15
Quarterfinal
Alcester-Hudson def. Scotland
Freeman def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-19, 25-13, 26-24
Gayville-Volin def. Menno
Region 6B
Quarterfinal
Avon def. Colome
Region 7B
Quarterfinal
Kadoka Area def. Jones County
New Underwood def. Edgemont
Philip def. Lyman
White River def. Wall
Region 8B
SoDak 16 Qualifier
Faith def. Newell
Timber Lake def. Harding County
