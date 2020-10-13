Tuesday's Volleyball Scores

High School Volleyball
Tuesday's Scores
Aberdeen Aberdeen Christian def. Britton-Hecla, 25-14, 25-8, 25-16
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-23, 25-23, 25-14
Arlington def. Sioux Valley, 25-17, 25-20, 25-20
Brandon Valley def. Brookings, 29-27, 25-18, 19-25, 25-20
Burke def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-10, 25-14, 25-13
Chester def. West Central, 25-23, 25-12, 25-12
Corsica/Stickney def. Mitchell Christian, 25-18, 25-7, 25-12
Dakota Valley def. Lennox, 25-9, 25-7, 25-11
Edgemont def. Newell, 13-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deuel, 25-8, 25-7, 25-10
Estelline/Hendricks def. Florence/Henry, 25-16, 25-14, 25-15
Ethan def. Howard, 25-20, 25-11, 25-18
Faulkton def. Herreid/Selby Area, 18-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-16
Flandreau def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-13, 27-25, 25-20
Freeman def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-14, 25-14, 22-25, 25-21
Garretson def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-12, 25-20, 25-19
Gayville-Volin def. Canton, 25-15, 25-21, 25-20
Grant County, N.D. def. Lemmon, 19-25, 25-17, 25-20, 23-25, 15-13
Gregory def. Colome, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-22
Groton Area def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 27-25, 18-25, 22-25, 25-22, 19-17
Hamlin def. DeSmet, 25-9, 25-11, 25-8
Highmore-Harrold def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-19, 25-16, 25-10
Hill City def. St. Thomas More, 22-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-20
Huron def. Harrisburg, 18-25, 20-25, 25-21, 25-19, 16-14
Kadoka Area def. White River, 26-24, 22-25, 25-22, 14-25, 16-14
Madison def. Milbank, 25-10, 25-9, 25-16
McLaughlin def. Standing Rock, N.D., 24-26, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19
Menno def. Hanson, 22-25, 25-18, 25-14, 17-25, 15-10
New Underwood def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-11, 25-17, 25-13
Platte-Geddes def. Miller, 21-25, 18-25, 25-18, 25-21, 15-12
Rapid City Christian def. Hot Springs, 25-3, 25-12, 25-8
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. James Valley Christian, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22
Sioux Falls Christian def. Tri-Valley, 25-16, 25-15, 25-10
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Aberdeen Central, 26-24, 21-25, 25-27, 25-22, 16-14
Spearfish def. Belle Fourche, 25-5, 25-18, 25-20
Sturgis Brown def. Rapid City Central, 13-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-23
Tea Area def. Beresford, 25-20, 25-15, 25-19
Warner def. Redfield, 25-14, 25-12, 25-19
Watertown def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-7, 25-21, 25-17
Waubay/Summit def. Wilmot, 20-25, 25-22, 25-14, 23-25, 15-10
Webster def. Langford, 24-26, 25-17, 25-17, 25-23
Wessington Springs def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-22, 25-22, 25-13
Winner def. Chamberlain, 25-12, 25-13, 25-11
Yankton def. Mitchell, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23, 25-22
