Tuesday's Volleyball Scores
Tuesday's Volleyball Scores

High School Volleyball

Tuesday's Scores

Aberdeen Aberdeen Christian def. Britton-Hecla, 25-14, 25-8, 25-16

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-23, 25-23, 25-14

Arlington def. Sioux Valley, 25-17, 25-20, 25-20

Brandon Valley def. Brookings, 29-27, 25-18, 19-25, 25-20

Burke def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-10, 25-14, 25-13

Chester def. West Central, 25-23, 25-12, 25-12

Corsica/Stickney def. Mitchell Christian, 25-18, 25-7, 25-12

Dakota Valley def. Lennox, 25-9, 25-7, 25-11

Edgemont def. Newell, 13-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deuel, 25-8, 25-7, 25-10

Estelline/Hendricks def. Florence/Henry, 25-16, 25-14, 25-15

Ethan def. Howard, 25-20, 25-11, 25-18

Faulkton def. Herreid/Selby Area, 18-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-16

Flandreau def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-13, 27-25, 25-20

Freeman def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-14, 25-14, 22-25, 25-21

Garretson def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-12, 25-20, 25-19

Gayville-Volin def. Canton, 25-15, 25-21, 25-20

Grant County, N.D. def. Lemmon, 19-25, 25-17, 25-20, 23-25, 15-13

Gregory def. Colome, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-22

Groton Area def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 27-25, 18-25, 22-25, 25-22, 19-17

Hamlin def. DeSmet, 25-9, 25-11, 25-8

Highmore-Harrold def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-19, 25-16, 25-10

Hill City def. St. Thomas More, 22-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-20

Huron def. Harrisburg, 18-25, 20-25, 25-21, 25-19, 16-14

Kadoka Area def. White River, 26-24, 22-25, 25-22, 14-25, 16-14

Madison def. Milbank, 25-10, 25-9, 25-16

McLaughlin def. Standing Rock, N.D., 24-26, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19

Menno def. Hanson, 22-25, 25-18, 25-14, 17-25, 15-10

New Underwood def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-11, 25-17, 25-13

Platte-Geddes def. Miller, 21-25, 18-25, 25-18, 25-21, 15-12

Rapid City Christian def. Hot Springs, 25-3, 25-12, 25-8

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. James Valley Christian, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22

Sioux Falls Christian def. Tri-Valley, 25-16, 25-15, 25-10

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Aberdeen Central, 26-24, 21-25, 25-27, 25-22, 16-14

Spearfish def. Belle Fourche, 25-5, 25-18, 25-20

Sturgis Brown def. Rapid City Central, 13-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-23

Tea Area def. Beresford, 25-20, 25-15, 25-19

Warner def. Redfield, 25-14, 25-12, 25-19

Watertown def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-7, 25-21, 25-17

Waubay/Summit def. Wilmot, 20-25, 25-22, 25-14, 23-25, 15-10

Webster def. Langford, 24-26, 25-17, 25-17, 25-23

Wessington Springs def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-22, 25-22, 25-13

Winner def. Chamberlain, 25-12, 25-13, 25-11

Yankton def. Mitchell, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23, 25-22

