Tuesday's Volleyball Scores
High School Volleyball

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Hamlin, 27-25, 15-25, 25-12, 25-22

Arlington def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-13, 25-21, 25-11

Baltic def. West Central, 25-20, 25-21, 27-29, 25-16

Brandon Valley def. Harrisburg, 25-21, 25-23, 18-25, 10-25, 16-14

Bridgewater-Emery def. Freeman, 25-13, 25-19, 20-25, 25-17

Chester def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-23, 25-19, 13-25, 25-18

Colome def. Chamberlain, 25-15, 24-26, 25-21, 25-17

Corsica/Stickney def. Parkston, 23-25, 26-24, 25-19, 17-25, 15-11

Dakota Valley def. Yankton, 25-18, 25-21, 25-13

DeSmet def. Sioux Valley, 25-18, 16-25, 18-25, 26-24, 15-10

Deubrook def. Webster, 25-22, 25-16, 25-16

Edgemont def. Hemingford, Neb., 25-14, 16-25, 25-20, 25-23

Estelline/Hendricks def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-12, 22-25, 25-15, 25-12

Faulkton def. Leola/Frederick, 25-8, 25-22, 25-6

Florence/Henry def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-27, 25-22, 26-24, 25-20

Garretson def. Flandreau, 25-16, 25-22, 25-6

Gayville-Volin def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-12, 25-8, 25-7

Gregory def. Bennett County, 25-4, 25-23, 26-24

Harding County def. Hettinger/Scranton, N.D., 25-23, 25-17, 25-23

Highmore-Harrold def. Potter County, 25-13, 25-22, 25-20

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-22, 25-11, 26-24

Howard def. Menno, 25-23, 24-26, 25-12, 19-25, 15-12

Huron def. Aberdeen Central, 25-14, 19-25, 23-25, 25-15, 16-14

Irene-Wakonda def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-12, 25-10, 25-17

Kimball/White Lake def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 27-25, 22-25, 25-18, 20-25, 16-14

Lemmon def. Mott-Regent, N.D., 25-19, 25-12, 25-19

Lennox def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-22, 15-25, 26-24, 25-23

Mobridge-Pollock def. Timber Lake, 25-17, 25-14, 25-17

North Central Co-Op def. Langford, 25-18, 16-25, 25-21, 25-16

Northwestern def. Miller, 25-14, 25-13, 25-17

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Iroquois, 25-12, 25-18, 25-15

Parker def. Tea Area, 25-17, 25-16, 24-26, 26-24

Rapid City Christian def. Philip, 25-19, 22-25, 25-13, 25-22

Scotland def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-8, 25-19, 25-9

Sioux Falls Christian def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-11, 27-29, 25-15, 25-16

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Brookings, 25-23, 25-20, 25-20

Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 27-25, 25-13, 25-14

Spearfish def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-13, 27-25, 25-17

St. Thomas More def. Custer, 25-16, 27-25, 25-20

Tri-Valley def. Beresford, 25-17, 25-8, 25-16

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Bon Homme, 24-26, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18, 15-12

Wagner def. Avon, 25-21, 25-10, 27-25

Warner def. Ipswich, 25-16, 20-25, 25-11, 25-19

White River def. Jones County, 25-14, 25-16, 20-25, 25-22

Winner def. Lyman, 25-8, 25-8, 25-17

Wolsey-Wessington def. Mitchell Christian, 25-22, 14-25, 25-13, 25-13

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

