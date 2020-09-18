Turnovers, Staunch defense aid Sturgis’ close win over Douglas

BOX ELDER — Wren Jacobs dropped back in coverage, drifted to his right, eyed an airborne football and hauled in a pass meant for someone else.
It was the pick that told the story of Friday night’s contest between Sturgis Brown and Douglas, and the turnover that sealed the Scoopers’ 14-6 road victory over the Patriots for their first win of the season in a grinding, defensive battle.
“I kind of just took a step back, tried to find the guy that was getting open,” Jacobs said. “I saw a guy come behind me, I knew my teammate behind me had him sealed, so I just tried to look for the ball, find the ball, and all of a sudden I saw it flying over the line and tried to pick it, and got it. First pick I’ve gotten all year, so it was a great feeling."
Sturgis (1-3) managed 222 yards of offense and only five first downs but found their points through the air via two first-half touchdown passes by third-string quarterback Kaden Phillips, who finished 7 of 14 for 14 yards and ran for 20 yards on 14 carries. Sanden Graham caught one of those touchdowns and ended with 97 yards off four receptions, and Jacobs added 23 rushing yards on six carries.
David Severson earned 154 yards on the ground off 25 carries at quarterback for Douglas (1-3), and completed one pass out of five attempts for 14 yards. Tyler Clark also collected 58 yards on 13 carries for the Patriots, who finished with 242 rushing yards.
“It was a slugfest. We knew it was going to be that type of game probably, just looking at our two offenses and our defenses,” Scoopers head coach Chris Koletzky said. “For them just to rise up and hold strong and come through at the end for each other, when we’re short a few guys, was awesome.”
After a scoreless opening quarter, Konner Berndt recovered a Douglas fumble less than a minute into the second. On the ensuing first-down play for Sturgis, Graham fought through contact to catch a downfield pass from Phillips and broke away from his defender for an 81-yard touchdown.
The Patriots answered two drives later when Severson coughed up the ball on the run, which bounced into the hands of Tyler Clark, who ran untouched down the left sideline for the score from more than 50 yards out. The extra point snap was bobbled, however, resulting in a failed attempt to tie the game with 4:09 remaining in the first half.
The Scoopers responded quickly on their next possession when Phillips hit Kaden Nelson on a screen pass on third-and-17 from his own 15. Nelson turned upfield and juked two would-be tacklers on his way to an 85-yard score with under three minutes to play in the second frame.
A 10-play drive at the end of the half put Douglas at the opposing 15-yard line, but Severson’s run as time expired fell 10 yards short of the goal line.
“Sanden Graham is a huge threat for us in the passing game, with his speed and his size,” Koletzky said. “And for Kaden Nelson — battered last year, out with a broken collarbone and out two games this year — for him to catch that screen pass and turn it for a touchdown, that’s awesome, because that kid’s done nothing but work hard, and he’s had setbacks his whole career, so that was great.”
Sturgis kicked off to start the second half but got the ball back when Douglass failed to secure the return. Attempting a fake field goal from beyond the 30, a pass attempt toward the end zone was picked off by Payton Dewitt.
The Patriots immediately turned the ball over again off a fumble on first down. The Scoopers began their following drive at the 26 but gained negative yardage, and their 31-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right.
Douglas moved inside the 10 on its next two possessions but failed to score to set up a game-tying 2-point try. A steady run helped get the ball from its own 20 to the opposing 5 before Dewitt was stopped three yards shy on fourth-and-goal to end a 13-play drive.
After a Sturgis punt put the Patriots in enemy territory at the 48, they ran it down to the 8. On fourth-and-7, Berndt came through the offensive line and sacked Severson for the turnover-on-downs with 8:05 left to play.
The Scoopers then executed a nine-play drive that drained five minutes off the fourth-quarter clock and then punted, setting up Jacob’s interception, which came with 2:59 left.
Sturgis was able to move the chains once to run out the clock and secure the victory.
“Every whistle was a battle,” Jacobs said. “I can’t wait to come back stronger next week. It just gives you that extra boost to make you feel better, and come back and try to win another game.”
Sturgis is home against Huron next week, while Douglas is hosting Brookings.
