Turnovers, Staunch defense aid Sturgis’ close win over Douglas

BOX ELDER — Wren Jacobs dropped back in coverage, drifted to his right, eyed an airborne football and hauled in a pass meant for someone else.

It was the pick that told the story of Friday night’s contest between Sturgis Brown and Douglas, and the turnover that sealed the Scoopers’ 14-6 road victory over the Patriots for their first win of the season in a grinding, defensive battle.

“I kind of just took a step back, tried to find the guy that was getting open,” Jacobs said. “I saw a guy come behind me, I knew my teammate behind me had him sealed, so I just tried to look for the ball, find the ball, and all of a sudden I saw it flying over the line and tried to pick it, and got it. First pick I’ve gotten all year, so it was a great feeling."

Sturgis (1-3) managed 222 yards of offense and only five first downs but found their points through the air via two first-half touchdown passes by third-string quarterback Kaden Phillips, who finished 7 of 14 for 14 yards and ran for 20 yards on 14 carries. Sanden Graham caught one of those touchdowns and ended with 97 yards off four receptions, and Jacobs added 23 rushing yards on six carries.