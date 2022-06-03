Twelve-run second propels Fremont past Sturgis

Fremont (Neb.) defeated Sturgis Post 33 21-4 in three innings in their Black Hills Veterans Classic matchup Friday at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

Fremont jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. Julius Cortes scored the first run of the game on a wild pitch with two outs and Landon Mueller extended his team's lead to 2-0 on a one-run single.

The Titans answered in the bottom of the first inning on a one-out infield single by Owen Cass to score Conner Cruickshank and cut their deficit to 2-1. Dustin Alan tied the game with a run-scoring groundout that plated David Anderson and tied the game 2-2 after one inning.

Fremont caught fire offensively in the following frame with 12 runs on seven hits and one error to jump out to a 14-2 advantage.

After Sturgis went quietly in the bottom of the second, Fremont added seven more runs on six hits in the top of the third to take a 21-4 lead.

Fremont stifled Sturgis in the bottom of the third to claim a 21-4 win by mercy-rule and improve to 2-0 in the tournament. The Titans fell to 1-1 in pool play in the tournament.

Fremont totaled 15 hits including six doubles, one triple and three home runs in the three-inning contest.

Sturgis returns to action at 10:30 a.m. Saturday against Alliance and at 1 p.m. against Renner. Both Titans games will be played at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

