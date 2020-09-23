Twins assume first in AL Central with 7-6 win against Tigers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MINNEAPOLIS — Jake Cave hit a pair of home runs, Kenta Maeda finished off his regular season with another strong start and the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 7-6 on Wednesday night to take over sole possession of the AL Central lead for the first time since late August.

Eddie Rosario added a two-run homer for Minnesota (35-22), which has won four straight. The Twins moved a half-game ahead of the second-place Chicago White Sox (34-22).

"We haven't really talked about the standings or anything like that," Cave said. "Everybody just kind of knows that our plan was to win out. Why wouldn't you just want to win every game? That's best-case scenario, so that's what we're doing these last few games."

Maeda (6-1) allowed three runs and four hits in six innings with nine strikeouts.

"Just generally happy to be starting in the postseason and also at the same time really honored," Maeda said through a translator. "I'm just glad everything pitching-wise is going in a good direction consistently through the season."

After Víctor Reyes' infield hit leading off, Maeda (6-1) retired 15 of his next 16 batters and didn't allow a hit during that stretch. He gave up a three-run homer to Miguel Cabrera in the sixth.