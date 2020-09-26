Twins beat Reds 7-3, clinch home field in 1st round

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MINNEAPOLIS — There was no excited reaction Saturday night after the Minnesota Twins guaranteed they'll be at home when the postseason begins Tuesday.

Instead, they took a casual postgame stroll out of the dugout toward the middle of the infield and congratulated each other as though it was a midseason win.

Sunday could bring a much bigger celebration — as division champions.

"I look at that 2019 banner a lot up there at the stadium, so it'd be nice to put another one up there," reliever Taylor Rogers said.

Luis Arraez matched career highs with four hits and three RBIs in his return to the lineup, and the Twins clinched home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs with a 7-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Minnesota maintained its one-game lead in the AL Central over the Chicago White Sox, who beat the crosstown Cubs 9-5. The Twins can wrap up their second consecutive division crown — and the No. 2 seed in the American League — with another win Sunday against Cincinnati or a White Sox loss at home to the Cubs.

If the teams finish tied, Chicago wins the division because it holds the tiebreaker over the Twins.