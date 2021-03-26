Twins coach Mike Bell dies of kidney cancer

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Minnesota Twins bench coach Mike Bell, the younger brother of Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell, died Friday of kidney cancer. He was 46.

At the request of Bell's family to take the field in his honor, the Twins said their exhibition game against Atlanta would be played as scheduled.

Mike Bell had surgery Jan. 28 to remove a growth that was discovered earlier that month. He'd taken a leave from the team to focus on his health. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said at the start of spring training that his top assistant in the dugout was "very, very optimistic" about his recovery.

"We know Mike as a baseball man, but I can tell you that with the love he has for the game and the love he had for all the people in the game, he was a family man first," Baldelli said Friday.

"He brought that passion to the field as our bench coach. He was an amazing bench coach because he was amazing with people," he said.

In a statement issued by the organization, the Twins said Mike Bell had "an indelibly positive impact" on the team and everyone he met during his lone season on the job.