Twins' Donaldson seeks calf strength after 'fluke ordeal'

MINNEAPOLIS — The year-ago buzz around the Minnesota Twins created by signing Josh Donaldson to the franchise's richest free agent contract was quickly quelled by the global pandemic that pared down the schedule and emptied ballparks.

Then, just one week into the abbreviated season, the third baseman's problematic right calf flared up. Donaldson missed a full month, returned for the stretch run and aggravated the muscle right before the postseason. His debut with the Twins was all of 28 games.

This spring training, the 35-year-old has a fresh start for what he and the team are optimistic about being a complete season of power hitting, patient at-bats and superb defense at the hot corner.

Donaldson, in a video conference call Tuesday with reporters after the team's first full-squad workout in Fort Myers, Florida, said he felt like his limited action was a "fluke ordeal" attributable to the four-month coronavirus pause prior to the midsummer restart.

"As tough as it is for me to kind of say this, you know, I wish I was a robot and I wish I could be 100% and tell you that I'm great, but at the end of the day, it's a sport and it's a pretty fast sport," Donaldson said, "and sometimes things happen."