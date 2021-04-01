Twins falter in 9th, fall to Brewers in 10

MILWAUKEE — Travis Shaw began his second stint in Milwaukee eager to play in front of Brewers fans again, particularly because he knew how much they missed going to games last season.

Shaw made sure those fans went home happy by sparking a rally that marked the latest chapter in his own comeback story.

Lorenzo Cain scored the winning run in the 10th to give the Brewers a 6-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday after Shaw's two-out double capped a three-run rally in the ninth.

"It just wasn't the same last year," Shaw said. "For me personally, after a tough ending my first time here, it was nice to hear the roar again."

Shaw played for the Brewers from 2017-19 but slumped badly his final season in Milwaukee and ended up in Toronto last year. He signed a minor-league deal with the Brewers before the season.

His big hit delighted the crowd of 11,740 at Milwaukee's American Family Field. Local health officials are allowing spectators to fill 25% of the stadium's seating capacity this year after the pandemic prevented fans from attending games last season.