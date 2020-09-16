Twins hit 3 homers, slow down White Sox

Rosario led off the second with a homer off starter Lucas Giolito (4-3). It was his 11th of the season.

In the fourth, Rosario led off with a walk and, one out later, Buxton homered on the first pitch to straightaway center to increase the lead to 3-0. It was his 10th of the season and second in two nights. Buxton hit his third career inside-the-park homer Tuesday for Minnesota.

White Sox reliever Matt Foster issued a leadoff walk in the eighth and then gave up a two-run homer to Sano. It was his 12th of the season.

Abreu hit his 16th home run in the fourth. It was a leadoff shot to cut the lead to 3-1.

Giolito allowed three runs and three hits in six innings. He struck out four and walked three. The right-hander is 1-1 with a 4.37 ERA in four starts since he threw a no-hitter against Pittsburgh on Aug. 25.

Odorizzi, reinstated from the injured list before the game, had his outing cut short. The blister appeared to burst and spew blood on his right hand.