Twins hit 3 homers, slow down White Sox

CHICAGO — Byron Buxton and Miguel Sano each hit a two-run homer, and the Minnesota Twins denied the Chicago White Sox a chance to clinch their first playoff berth in 12 years with a 5-1 victory Wednesday night.
Eddie Rosario also went deep and Minnesota pitchers retired their final 18 batters against the AL Central leaders. Chicago, which had won six straight and nine of 10, had an opportunity to secure its first postseason spot since 2008 with a win and a Mariners loss.
Seattle played later against the San Francisco Giants.
After dropping the first two in the four-game series, the second-place Twins moved within two games of Chicago in the division standings.
Minnesota reliever Cody Stashak (1-0) helped piece together the win for the Twins. He relieved starter Jake Odorizzi, who left with a blister issue with two outs in the fourth inning. Stashak was perfect for 2 1/3 innings with two strikeouts.
Tyler Duffey was also perfect in the seventh and the eighth with two strikeouts, and Trevor May struck out the side in the ninth to finish the two-hitter.
José Abreu homered in the fourth for the White Sox, who have lost just six times in 28 games.
Twins pitching got 18 consecutive outs after Abreu's homer.
Rosario led off the second with a homer off starter Lucas Giolito (4-3). It was his 11th of the season.
In the fourth, Rosario led off with a walk and, one out later, Buxton homered on the first pitch to straightaway center to increase the lead to 3-0. It was his 10th of the season and second in two nights. Buxton hit his third career inside-the-park homer Tuesday for Minnesota.
White Sox reliever Matt Foster issued a leadoff walk in the eighth and then gave up a two-run homer to Sano. It was his 12th of the season.
Abreu hit his 16th home run in the fourth. It was a leadoff shot to cut the lead to 3-1.
Giolito allowed three runs and three hits in six innings. He struck out four and walked three. The right-hander is 1-1 with a 4.37 ERA in four starts since he threw a no-hitter against Pittsburgh on Aug. 25.
Odorizzi, reinstated from the injured list before the game, had his outing cut short. The blister appeared to burst and spew blood on his right hand.
Odorizzi began the season on the 10-day IL with a right intercostal strain and returned to the club on Aug. 8. He made three starts in August, going 0-1 while allowing nine runs in 10 innings. He returned to the injured list with a chest contusion after being hit by a line drive on Aug. 21 against the Royals.
The right-hander pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits. He struck out three and walked one.
DODGERS 7, PADRES 5: The Dodgers became the first team to clinch a playoff spot in the pandemic-shortened season, beating the Padres behind Dustin May's gutty effort out of the bullpen and home runs from AJ Pollock and Chris Taylor.
Will Smith drove in three runs for the seven-time defending NL West champion Dodgers, who opened a 3 1/2-game lead in the division by winning two of three in the matchup of the NL's two best teams.
At 35-15, the Dodgers breezed into the expanded 16-team postseason field. Los Angeles is seeking its first World Series title since 1988.
NATIONALS 4, RAYS 2, 10: Rookie Luis García hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning and Washington beat the AL East-leading Tampa Bay.
With Carter Kieboom on second base to start extra innings, the 20-year-old García hit a leadoff drive on the first pitch from Nick Anderson (1-1).
ATHLETICS 3, ROCKIES 1: Mike Fiers threw six sharp innings before turning it over to a lights-out bullpen and Oakland snapped a six-game skid against Colorado.
Fiers (6-2) picked up the win. Liam Hendriks got the final five outs to pick up his 13th save in 14 chances.
CARDINALS 4, BREWERS 2, 1st game
BREWERS 6, CARDINALS 0, 2nd game: Brent Suter and three relievers combined on a two-hitter, Ryan Braun hit his 350th career homer and Milwaukee earned a doubleheader split against St. Louis.
The Cardinals took the opener behind Adam Wainwright's four-hitter.
REDS 1, PIRATES 0: Luis Castillo pitched a masterful seven innings, Shogo Akiyama drove in the game's only run, and Cincinnati extended its winning streak to a season-high five games.
Castillo (3-5) retired nine of the last 10 batters he faced and gave up only three hits and a walk with 10 strikeouts. Archie Bradley pitched a perfect eighth before Raisel Iglesias pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his eighth save.
ROYALS 4, TIGERS 0: Brady Singer was stellar for a second straight start, allowing two hits in six innings, and Kansas City blanked Detroit.
Singer (3-4) struck out the first five Detroit hitters and retired the first 10. He struck out eight with one walk.
ORIOLES 5, BRAVES 1: Cole Hamels finally got on the mound in an Atlanta uniform, allowing three runs to Baltimore before reaching his predetermined pitch count in the fourth inning, and the Braves struggled offensively in a loss the Orioles.
Rookie Keegan Akin struck out nine over five scoreless innings to earn his first big league victory.
YANKEES 13, BLUE JAYS 2: Kyle Higashioka hit a career-high three home runs, DJ LeMahieu connected twice and the resurgent Yankees hit a season-best seven homers in beating Toronto.
Luke Voit lofted a three-run drive for his major league-leading 19th homer and Clint Frazier added a solo shot as the Yankees won their seventh straight game.
MARLINS 8, RED SOX 4: Jorge Alfaro homered twice before he took a foul ball to his helmet and Miami beat Boston.
Garrett Cooper also homered and scored twice for Miami, which moved within 2 1/2 games of first-place Atlanta in the NL East.
METS 5, PHILLIES 4: Jacob deGrom exited early from a rare rough outing because of a right hamstring spasm, but the Mets overcame a four-run deficit and rallied past Philadelphia.
Phillies reliever Hector Neris (2-2) dropped the ball on the mound for a balk that moved the go-ahead run to second base in the ninth inning. Mets rookie Andres Gimenez hit an RBI single to put New York ahead.
RANGERS 1, ASTROS 0: Kyle Gibson threw a four-hitter and Joey Gallo hit a ground-rule RBI double with two outs in the ninth inning to lift Texas over Houston.
It was the first career shutout for the 32-year-old Gibson and third complete game. Gibson (2-5) walked three and struck out a season-high nine to earn his first win since Aug. 15.
