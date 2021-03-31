Twins' Maeda 'never even dreamed of' opening-day start

"Kenta is in the category of someone who is truly dedicated to his craft. He's not just prepared for his starts, he's prepared every day when he shows up to the ballpark," manager Rocco Baldelli said.

Maeda, who turns 33 on April 11, ramped up his weightlifting regimen over the winter — to "defeat age," he told Baldelli — and refined his enviable changeup while sharpening his curveball.

"He's as good an off-speed pitcher as there is in this league right now," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.

The Twins have thoroughly enjoyed Maeda's presence beyond the top of their rotation. Personalities can be quickly lost in transition, but his gregarious, gentle and slightly mischievous demeanor has become clear throughout the clubhouse. Asked on a video conference call with reporters about his curveball usage, Maeda quipped with a smile, "I guess you could put a word out there that I'll be mixing it in with a rate of 60%. If you could just let everyone know, that'll be good data for the hitters to know. But I'm not telling the truth."

With his own YouTube channel with more than 337,000 subscribers and frequent appearances in his home country on game shows and talk shows, Maeda has become quite the curiosity to his Twins teammates. Some seek advice on where to find the best Japanese cuisine in road cities.