Twins rookie Ryan shines with 1-hitter in 3-0 win over Indians

CLEVELAND — Joe Ryan carried a perfect game into the seventh inning of his second big league appearance, helping the Minnesota Twins beat the Cleveland Indians 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Ryan, who was acquired in a July trade with Tampa Bay for slugger Nelson Cruz, retired his first 19 batters before Amed Rosario lined a single through the left side of the infield with one out in the seventh.

"I was kind of like, shoot, when the ball went through, but then I moved on to how I was going to get the next hitter," Ryan said. "I just tried to keep it as simple as I could and hit my spots. Being in the big leagues has been great so far."

Caleb Thielbar worked a perfect eighth and Tyler Duffey finished the one-hitter for his third save. Rosario was the only baserunner for Cleveland, which has been no-hit twice and held without a hit in a seven-inning game this season.

"Really, that was not the pitch I was looking for, but I was able to get the hit," Rosario said. "He threw the ball extremely well and it was moving around. You've got to tip your hat to him. He had it going good."