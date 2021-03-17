Twins stacked again as postseason streak still looms large

"We have a really good offensive group," Baldelli said. "We have a lineup that is capable literally of anything on any given day. I enjoy writing out our lineup, believe me. I wish I could say we went out there in the playoffs and did what we expected to do. We didn't, but I think it's certainly not far-fetched that in our next playoff game — whenever that may be — that we will be there and be ready to score a bunch of runs."

NEW LOOK

The biggest boost to the pitching staff this year might actually be Simmons, who has been hampered by ankle injuries in each of the last three seasons but can field this vital position as well as anyone in the game.

J.A. Happ and Matt Shoemaker, with a combined 22 years in the majors, were added on low-risk contracts to fill out the rotation. Likely closer Alex Colomé was plucked from the bullpen of the Chicago White Sox, who'll almost certainly be the primary competitor in the division. Hansel Robles, who had a rough 2020 with the Los Angeles Angels, was another addition with ninth-inning experience who'll be asked to handle late-game outs along with Taylor Rogers and Tyler Duffey.

ROOKIES TO WATCH