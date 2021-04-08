Twins welcome fans back with rout of M's

"It felt like there were a lot of people in the stands, I'll be honest with you, and for us to go out there and play a nice ballgame for them makes it all the better," manager Rocco Baldelli said.

STRUGGLING STARTER

Gonzales, who started on opening day for the Mariners and gave up five runs in six innings to San Francisco, was awfully hittable again.

"He's as good of a competitor as we have in here, and he will grind it out and certainly get better next time," manager Scott Servais said. "We're all trying to help him figure it out right now."

BIG PLANS

The Twins were set to have COVID-19 shots available for players and key staff after the game, with Major League Baseball seeking an 85% vaccination rate before relaxing virus protocols.

TRAINER'S ROOM