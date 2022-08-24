Two arrested after Tuesday afternoon shooting

A verbal altercation Tuesday afternoon turned into an attempted murder arrest after a shooting in Rapid City, bringing the streak of shootings in the city to four consecutive days.

According to a Rapid City Police Department news release, around 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to report of multiple gunshots outside a furniture and appliance store at 17 New York Street.

Witnesses told police two males had a verbal argument outside Aaron's. One of the men, 19-year-old Jace Runsagainst of Rapid City, got into a nearby Dodge pickup truck, while the passenger, 21-year-old Alize West of Rapid City, brandished a firearm and fired multiple shots in the direction of an unnamed man standing in front of a liquor store at 13 New York Street.

The vehicle then fled the area. Law enforcement located the Dodge driving along Haines Avenue a short time later, according to police.

The pickup pulled into the parking lot of a business in the 3400 block of Haines Avenue and police detained Runsagainst. Police said a handgun matching the witness descriptions was located in the pickup.

Police learned West had been dropped off elsewhere prior to them locating the pickup.

Police then located West, the shooting suspect, at a residence in the 600 block of Wood Avenue. He was placed under arrest for attempted murder, discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle and discharge of a firearm at a structure. West is scheduled to appear in Pennington County Court at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Runsagainst was arrested for accessory to a crime and released on a personal recognizance bond, according to the RCPD.

The shooting brought the total number of gun-related incidents in the city since Aug. 10 to 11 — resulting in four deaths, three injuries, three non-injury shootings and one disturbance involving a minor with a stolen gun.