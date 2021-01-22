Two arrested on drug charges after four-vehicle crash

Baggies and loaded syringes of methamphetamine were found at the scene of a four-vehicle crash Thursday night in Rapid City.

The Rapid City Police Department responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Omaha Street and West Boulevard about 10:45 p.m. Police determined that a Ford F-150 pickup truck was southbound on I-190 when it ran a red light and struck a westbound Subaru Forrester in the intersection.

Police found the Ford F-150 pickup with significant damage to its front end. The driver, 25-year-old Ryan Terrill of Box Elder, and one passenger, 31-year-old Sarah Decatur of Rapid City, were inside the vehicle.

Rapid City Fire Department resources were used to extricate Terrill. As the driver’s door of the pickup was removed, police saw a loaded firearm fall on the ground. Police also saw a loaded syringe on the driver’s side floorboard. Terrill was removed from the pickup by medical units. Police should have toxicology screening results in six to eight weeks to determine whether Terrill had meth in his blood, Brendyn Medina, community relations specialist for the Rapid City Police Department, said Friday.